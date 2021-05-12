CHS grads share memories, inspiration

To truly show you all how much I this class has impacted Chadron High I would like to re some quotes I gathered from some of our beloved teachers at CHS. Mr. Nobiling said “I will miss you like hemorrhoids.” Now I know this is just no blame being his most charming and witty self, haha very funny Mr. Nobling. From Mrs. Paopao, “You are one amazingly talented bunch of kids. From academic achievements to sports, music to theater, there aren't many classes that can compare to you all! You always make me smile, and I am so proud of each and every one of you. I can't wait to see where your lives take you!” In true Mr. Lecher fashion, all he had to say was “This was the class that led to the term ‘sniper snapped’ so I’m happy to see them go.” But I know he really means that we kept the dating scene at CHS fun and interesting. And if you want to know what ‘sniper snapped’ means, trust me you don’t. In the wise words of our principle Mr. Mack “The Class of 2021 is already synonymous to me with Leadership. These were the seniors that lead the charge to bring us back during a pandemic to prove schools could safely return to in-person learning along with high school activities.” I also asked Mr. Sandstrom, but even though he is a teacher, I don’t think he understood the assignment. Being the history nerd he is he sent me quotes from West Winston Churchill and Nelson Mandela. Thank you Sandstrom, lovely quotes, but not quite what I was looking for. But genuinely, we could not have made it through these past four years without the incredible support from the staff here in the Chadron education system so thank you to the incredible teachers.