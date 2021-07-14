 Skip to main content
CHS student receives top honors at leadership conference

lateisha

A student from Chadron High School Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) finished in the top ten in the nation in her event Electronic Career Portfolio during the 2021 National Leadership Conference on June 27 through July 3.

More than 12,000 FBLA members from across the nation and other countries, such as China, Haiti and Canada, as well as the U.S. territories, registered for events held virtually to enhance their business skills, expand their networks and participate in more than 70 business and business-related competitive events.

Members participated in competitive events and state meetings, attended general sessions and received recognition

Lateisha Ngoi competed in Electronic Career Portfolio, an event where she digitally created and presented a portfolio of all her career goals, professional experiences, education and a resume. Lateissha gave her presentation in the semi-finals, advanced to finals and finished 10th out of over 100 competitors in this event.

The Chadron FBLA chapter also earned recognition and honors with a Gold Seal Chapter Award of Merit.

Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda, Inc., the premier student business organization, is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) education association with a quarter million members and advisers in over 6,500 active middle school, high school, and college chapters worldwide. Its mission is to bring business and education together in a positive working relationship through innovative leadership and career development programs.

