Ask nearly anyone in Chadron about Betty Staal, and her willing, positive attitude and infectious smile are among the first things to come to mind. Her dedication to serving the community of Chadron and ability to bring joy to others have earned Staal The Chadron Record’s 2018 Citizen of the Year recognition.
“When Betty’s around you can always find some time to laugh,” said Vicki Kotschwar. “You come away with smiles.”
Both active volunteers, Kotschwar and Staal cross paths regularly, particularly through their work at the Chadron American Legion. Staal is a longtime ALA member and has held offices at the local, district and state levels through the years.
“She’s always there and always willing to come and help. She’s been a mainstay at the Legion for a long time,” Kotschwar said.
Staal is one of the first to volunteer, manning the till each week at the Legion’s Thursday night dinners, setting tables in the dining room, returning dishes to members who have provided food for Legion events and left them behind and filling in wherever else there is a need.
Staal moved to Chadron as a child with her family; her father ran a barbershop on Main Street, while her mother worked at the Chuckwagon Restaurant, said her daughter, Diana Brost. She went on to graduate from Chadron High School and married Raymond “Bud” Staal. The couple made their lives in Chadron, where Bud worked for the Chicago and Northwestern Railroad. The couple had two children, Diana and Dennis, and Staal kept busy raising them while working at the Westerner Motel and the Office of Human Development.
In addition to her longtime commitment to the American Legion Auxiliary, Staal was active with the local Does chapter for many years, her children said.
“She just loves helping people and doing things like that,” Dennis said. “It keeps her active.”
Staal also works in the Chadron Senior Center Rummage Room on Fridays and Saturdays for close to three decades, said Shelia Motz. She also delivers Meals on Wheels each month and is a member of the center’s 60+ Club, lending a hand for various projects the group works on.
“She helps with all of our holiday meals,” Motz said. “She does a lot of things. I don’t know how she does it. We appreciate it so much.”
Staal is even willing to step in and work as a substitute cook in the kitchen at the center if needed.
In the early 2000s, when Fawn Larsen became interested in the Nebraska Extension’s Master Gardener program and took steps to revive Chadron’s defunct Garden Club, Staal was one of the first to sign up. She became a charter member of the club in February 2003 at an inaugural meeting that drew about three dozen people out on a cold, snowy night, Larsen said. Staal has served as an officer in the club and volunteers for the group’s projects whenever possible, including decorating Flag Plaza for the fall season.
“She’s been a special person, always there to help,” Larsen said. “She’s always a positive person.”
Staal has been a member of First Baptist Church in Chadron since 1960, according to Pastor Aaron Sprock.
“In those years she’s always been a faithful attender and encourager,” he said. “She always finds ways and the time to give me encouraging words.”
Sunday school attendees are frequently treated with goodies from Staal’s kitchen, and Sprock appreciates that she is diligent in making sure the congregation is connected to the larger community in which it serves, often reminding them of events taking place throughout the year.
“She’s really good in helping us stay involved in the community,” Sprock said. “She is just a blessing.”
Many of Staal’s volunteer activities are tracked through the Retired Senior Volunteers Program at Northwest Community Action Partnership, to which she has belonged for 25 years. In addition to her work at the Senior Center, American Legion and the Chadron Garden Club, she regularly visits residents at Crestview.
“Betty is diligent and dedicated, and more importantly, she makes volunteering fun. She has such a willing spirit and always sports a smile. Betty has served over 5,000 hours with RSVP, yet when it came time for her to be honored for her 25 years of service this year, she missed the recognition luncheon because she was delivering Meals on Wheels,” said RSVP Director Rachel Johnson. “I had to track her down at the Senior Center to deliver her award! Betty loves this community and her commitment to those in need is unwavering.”
Everyone the Record contacted about Staal also mentioned her dedication to her family as a committed grandmother and great-grandmother, attending as many of the children’s activities as she can and sometimes bringing them along with her to events at the American Legion or elsewhere. She also still manages the home Dennis and Diana grew up in as a rental and handles the details of leasing the family ranch, Dennis said.
“I think we’re very fortunate that she is still so active and able to do all those volunteer things, helping so many people,” Diana said.
Staal has set an example for others, a living example of the axiom that says as long as you are capable of giving back, you need to do it, Kotschwar said, adding that she admires Staal for her commitment to the community and her down-to-earth way of accomplishing things.
“She is a very giving person, very unselfish. That’s who she is. She doesn’t pretend to be anything other than who she is,” Kotschwar said.