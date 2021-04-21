City manager selection made

Bartlett said the sub-committee recommended Meszaros after the interviews were complete. She said there was positive feedback from the employees who met with Meszaros, as he was knowledgeable and experienced, and a problem solver. Though from Alaska, he does have family around here and has some knowledge of the area.

According to a story from the Scottsbluff Star Herald, Meszaros has 15 years in municipal positions and spent eight years in city manager positions. He spent seven years in Meeker, Colo. as town manager, and was a town clerk in Monument, Colo. for seven years. He was also a member of the Monument City Council for two years.

He has experience as a grant administrator in the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and served as the occupational therapy clinic manager for the U.S. Navy from 1994 until 2000.

After 18 months Meszaros was fired from his position as city manager of Seward, Alaska in October, though Chadron council members pointed out he was very open about the challenges he faced in this position and the circumstances surrounding his being let go.