City manager selection turns down position

Mayor Mark Werner said Sutherland interviewed quite well and he has no issues recommending him for the position.

Welch added that a positive is “he has lived in this area. He’s familiar with this area and he has chosen to live near the area, not necessarily Chadron. He was a city manager in Lamar, Colo. He is currently residing in Rapid City, so he is drawn to the Midwest and our region.” She agreed with Werner that Sutherland was a very close second.

Sutherland was the city manager for Lamar from August of 2012 to January of 2020. Prior to that, he was the county manager for Luna County, N.M. from May of 2009 through July of 2011, the city manager for Tucumcari, N.M. from May of 2007 through January of 2009, a manager of administrative and technical services for the Hopi Government from October of 2001 through September of 2006, and the vice president of Dine’ College from February of 2000 to October of 2001.

He earned his BA in Accounting from Marycrest College in 1987 and his MBA in Management from the University of Iowa Tippie College of Business in 1998.

Council member Crofutt said if negotiation with Sutherland actually falls through, council will need to have a discussion and possibly budget something differently.

Crofutt and Welch, as well as the rest of the Negotiation Committee — City Clerk Donna Rust and HR Director Bev Bartlett — will meet in the coming days to determine a time to meet with Sutherland. A final contract was expected in early May for Meszaros, and it’s believed the contract for Sutherland will still be generated in that time frame.

