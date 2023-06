Chadron City Transit will provide transportation to the Crawford Fourth of July Parade, but those wanting rides must register by July 1.

The bus will depart from the northeast corner of the Wal-Mart parking lot at 8:30 a.m. on July 4, and return at noon after the parade. The driver will advise of further details.

Cost for the ride is $5 per person, on $20 for a family of four. There are 12 seats per bus and two wheelchair spots. To register for a ride, call 308-432-0520.