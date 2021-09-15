CMS display expanded for 9/11 20th anniversary

Every year Chadron Middle School Library Assistant Maria Wolleson puts together a display about 9/11 and its importance. “This is a busy hallway out by the Chadron Middle School Library and kids stop for a moment or two to see ‘what’s going on,’” she stated.

Wolleson chose to go bigger with the display last week, going outside the display case for the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The display took Wolleson three days to do, here and there during her work hours, and she found herself tearing up in the process.

“I did this display gradually as I wanted to pique the students’ interest,” she explained. “Monday, I started with two large black rectangles - the twin towers. There were some kids who knew what they were going to be, and then there where those that were guessing.

“I wanted this display to really stand out and that is why I chose the silhouette look - black on white.

I then thought the planes would remind us all, that those were used as weapons that day.” These planes started high on the wall and gradually got lower, as noticed by students.

“It was important for me to include the deceased as well as the survivors’ stories. I knew Todd Beamer and Amy Sweeney had to tell their stories Their pictures and stories are two of several.”