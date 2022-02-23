CMS student heading to state spelling bee

“Listener”

That’s the word Chadron seventh grade student Emmerson Landreth spelled to win the 2021-22 Dawes County Spelling Bee in January, and with that victory she will represent her school and community at the state spelling competition in Omaha this Saturday, Feb. 26.

To prepare for the spelling bees, Landreth explained her teacher provides packets with words that will possibly appear during the Bee. “The first time, I got a different packet then I did now,” she noted, referring to the middle school spelling competition she won with “contessa” to earn a seat at the county level.

Landreth said she has received words during the spelling bees which are not in the given packets, but the majority of them are. Additionally, she does plenty of at-home studying. “Usually I study about an hour every day,” she said. “I go through and highlight each word that I don’t know.” She also studies on car rides, having her parents Mikel and Curtis highlight unknown words for her.

For those looking to improve their spelling, Landreth said something that works for her at spelling bees is envisioning the word and the letters in her mind.

Though the school and county competitions are done with oral spelling, Landreth noted at Omaha there would first be written rounds before moving to the oral format for the last 5-10 contestants.

Among the words that are particularly troublesome for Landreth are “onomatopoeia” and “Firenze”; the latter, she said, “is not spelled at all like it sounds.”

Landreth and family will head to Omaha on Friday with plans to return Sunday, so there will be some time to do some fun things, she added.

