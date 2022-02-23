 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CMS student heading to state spelling bee

  • 0
Landreth

Landreth

“Listener”

That’s the word Chadron seventh grade student Emmerson Landreth spelled to win the 2021-22 Dawes County Spelling Bee in January, and with that victory she will represent her school and community at the state spelling competition in Omaha this Saturday, Feb. 26.

To prepare for the spelling bees, Landreth explained her teacher provides packets with words that will possibly appear during the Bee. “The first time, I got a different packet then I did now,” she noted, referring to the middle school spelling competition she won with “contessa” to earn a seat at the county level.

Landreth said she has received words during the spelling bees which are not in the given packets, but the majority of them are. Additionally, she does plenty of at-home studying. “Usually I study about an hour every day,” she said. “I go through and highlight each word that I don’t know.” She also studies on car rides, having her parents Mikel and Curtis highlight unknown words for her.

People are also reading…

For those looking to improve their spelling, Landreth said something that works for her at spelling bees is envisioning the word and the letters in her mind.

Though the school and county competitions are done with oral spelling, Landreth noted at Omaha there would first be written rounds before moving to the oral format for the last 5-10 contestants.

Among the words that are particularly troublesome for Landreth are “onomatopoeia” and “Firenze”; the latter, she said, “is not spelled at all like it sounds.”

Landreth and family will head to Omaha on Friday with plans to return Sunday, so there will be some time to do some fun things, she added.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cashon reflects on journey

Cashon reflects on journey

Walking into the home of Marcella “Sallie” Cashon, one knows there is plenty of history to be found among the books, photos and abudance of sa…

Chadron declares snow emergency

Chadron declares snow emergency

The City of Chadron has declared a snow emergency, effective from Monday, February 21 at 9 p.m. until Tuesday, February 22 at 8 a.m. and will …

Cold snap freezes Chadron

Cold snap freezes Chadron

If anyone needed any reminder just what season it is, Monday was certainly a wakeup call as temperatures plummeted from the high 40s and 50s o…

Take the plunge next weekend

Take the plunge next weekend

Those looking to test their tolerance to the cold or get a quick way to cool off, depending on the weather, are invited to dive in at the Chad…

CHS alum completes basic training

CHS alum completes basic training

For some, it’s hard to believe it’s nearly March. For others, particularly high school seniors, it seems May and graduation can’t get here fas…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News