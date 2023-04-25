Monday afternoon, Western Nebraska Community College (WNCC) Interim President John Marrin and other staff presented on the trends that were seen during the listening sessions conducted last year in the 12 counties the school serves.

In every county, Marrin said, affordable and appropriate housing was a t the top of the list of issues confronting communities. Other issues include: difficulty in drawing new residents, threat of economic failure with the loss of key industry, anticipated nursing and teaching shortages, adequate broadband, aging infrastructure and workforce, and opportunities for virtual learning.

Among the ways WNNC can better support communities is: more career and technical education options, landscaping and cosmetology education, bus and hazmat endorsements for the CLD program and EMT training in Sheridan County.

Marrin noted having EMT training is fairly close for Chadron.

There was a wealth of information gained from the listening tours, Marrin said, with the primary purpose of determining what WNCC was missing and what it needed to be doing. As part of the process, a five-year strategic plan was developed for the next five years.

The plan has strategic goals of re-envisioning student success, academic excellence, community partnerships and institutional vitality.

“We’re talking about re-envisioning, and deciding what we really want and how we can do things better,” Marrin said. In the arenas of student success and academic excellence, he added, they want the best of the best. As for community partnerships, Marrin explained the school has two communities. One is the physical college community, while the second includes the remote sites of Chadron, Crawford, Gordon, Rushville and Hay Springs.

“We need to be certainly listening to our faculty, staff, adjunct, all of the folks we work with, and our students.”

Regarding institutional vitality, Marrin said it’s important to maintain excellence in training, while keeping it affordable and sustainable.

Western Nebraska Community College recently hired a new president in Greg Dart. Marrin said Dart’s expected to start July 1, which will give the new president a four-year window of opportunity to have the plan as a living document that can be altered as needed.

Overall, the listening tour was a great process, Marrin said, and they found some amazing places and make some new friends in all of the counties WNCC serves.

Another piece Marrin presented is the economic impact statement, which shows the total value of the school to the area is $195.5 million, or 2,622 supported jobs. One out of every 21 jobs in the WNCC area is supported by the activities of the school and its students.

For every dollar students invest, they get $7.30 in lifetime earnings. Society gains $.10 in added income and social savings. Marrin said these societal impacts are not just in value of money and education, but in keeping people out of prison and off social programs they don’t need anymore because they have an education.

Workforce & Lifelong Learning Executive Director Doug Mader spoke to the shortage of housing and trades trained individuals in the country. One things that’s been discovered, he said, is that nights and weekends are good times to do the training.

Starting small, faculty looked at providing training which people don’t have to travel for, and that would allow them to keep their current jobs. Partnering with the National Center for Construction Education and Research, WNCC is looking to work with local contractors and tradespeople to provide training. A trailer would be loaded with the necessary tools, and brought to training locations.

“We can do nights and, hopefully, Saturdays, to get someone through a program that will lead up to a first level trade certification.” This is a nationally recognized certification, Mader said, and will give people the skills and confidence to apply for entry level positions at local companies.

However, with the industry as busy as it is, Mader said the biggest hurdles is getting trainers who have the time to commit to furthering others’ education. He’s hoping to get teams of four together, to lessen the time each person has to commit.

Mader further noted the second phase of this trades initiative is to work with local high schools to provide the education to those students.

Marrin expressed his appreciation to Chadron State President Randy Rhine and Vice President of Academic Affairs Jim Powell for working with WNCC to bring a welding program to CSC. He also emphasized the importance of the Panhandle Advantage and its transfer programs.