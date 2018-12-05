A cast of colorful characters livened up a “remote broadcast” of the Doug and Dave Show in Chadron.
Doug Brummel and David Wilson presented “Mass Confusion” as a special live remote on the fictional radio station KGOD during an appearance last week at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.
Chadron knows Brummel from his visit to the church last year with his “Lighten Up” show, which featured Brummel portraying several different characters, from a young boy named Timmy to an elderly widower Joe. He recently teamed up with Wilson to create an entirely new show, in which the pair host a daily radio show on KGOD called the Doug and Dave Show. Wilson, a member of a touring country band, and Brummel met at their church in Colorado. The two started writing songs together for church and decided to build on their productivity.
“Mass Confusion was born out of that,” Wilson said.
“There is so much need to teach about the Mass in a way that is fun, educational and reaches the spirit,” Brummel added. They’ve recently started taking “Mass Confusion” out on the road and will head to Nashville in February to produce a CD of the music they’ve written.
When they take the show on the road for their fictional remote broadcast, “Mass Confusion,” they aim to teach about the Catholic Mass but all sorts of interruptions occur as Brummel is called away and visitors pop in to talk to Wilson.
With Brummel running late to begin the show, Wilson is left to fend for himself, teaching the “live studio audience” a new song he will lead them in later and searching for an audience member to interview on air. That is when Estelle makes her appearance; decked out in Red Hat regalia, Brummel introduces the first of several characters he portrays.
Estelle is certainly pleased to be selected to appear on air over her friend Doris and is thankful Wilson chose her because the Catholic Mass is confusing when she attends with friends.
“You Catholics pray so fast,” she said. And that lickety-split Mass Father does when there’s a big football game on is a great way to lose a few pounds, she continued, leading the audience in a rapid succession of sitting, standing and kneeling.
“This is really good for the Father because he never has to do this,” joked Estelle, pointing at Father Todd Philipsen.
Brummel made his first appearance as himself about 15 minutes into the show, having stopped at Taco John’s for their two-for-one special, and eating Wilson’s taco on the walk to the church because he had to park so far away.
Noting that many people in the audience admit to praying during a sports event, Wilson said he has discovered proof in the Bible that God likes sports.
Flipping open his Bible to Genesis 1:1, he read, “In the big inning, God created the heavens and the earth.”
The sports talk didn’t end there, as Brummel’s character Timmy called the radio show, asking about parades that take place at church. That would be the procession at the beginning of Mass, Brummel explained.
“The priest is like the quarterback,” Brummel said, adding that the altar servers are like water boys and the congregation is the 12th Man.
A running theme throughout the two-hour show was a bit of jealousy that Doug’s name appears first in the title and that the radio station pays for him to attend workshops, while Dave is relegated to doing most of the work and having his name appear last on everything. But the workshops allow Brummel to learn all he needs to know to teach their listeners things like ways to remember all 46 books of the Old Testament, complete with actions that the St. Patrick’s crowd were required to learn.
Brummel later appeared as the widower Joe, another repeat character from his visit to Chadron last year. Joe visits with Wilson on air about sharing the Catholic faith with a passer-by and the importance of saying Amen with feeling.
“We have to say it loud and bold. We can’t let the Baptists have all the fun,” Joe said. He also expressed his gratitude for the prayers of the faithful, sharing how lonely he is attending Mass without his late wife and that praying for each other eases that.
“There’s no silly prayer request,” he said.
Two other characters stopped by the show to visit with Wilson, with one doing a bit of time travel.
Man with Water Jug, otherwise known as Gus, said his real name was left out of the Bible but was thrilled to learn that prayers created thousands of years ago are still used by Wilson and his contemporaries, connecting the present to the past.
Finally, Sister Simon, the Benodominican nun who leads the workshops Brummel attends at the behest of the radio station, presents herself to Wilson, concerned the show has been nothing but entertainment. With a stern look, she faced the crowd and began quizzing them on the books of the Old Testament, the meaning of various words and the name of the sleeveless vestment worn by the priest – a chasuble.
Astounded that the crowd answered all of the questions correctly, Sister Simon presented Wilson with his own certificate and a voucher to attend a workshop in the future, paid for by Joe.
“You made a big impact on Joe just by listening. We are sent to listen to each other,” Sister Simon admonished.
As the show concluded, Brummel said the Christmas season is a great time to learn more about the Mass.
“This Advent season let us reclaim the joy of the mass,” he said.