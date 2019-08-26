{{featured_button_text}}
The Nebraska Game and Parks will consider a bighorn sheep season at its Aug. 28 meeting at Fort Robinson.

 Record file photo by Brandon Davenport

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will consider a staff recommendation to authorize one lottery permit for the 2020 bighorn sheep season when it meets Aug. 28 at Fort Robinson State Park.

The meeting will begin at 8 a.m. at the park’s Buffalo Barracks. The park is located on U.S. Hwy. 20, just west of Crawford in Dawes County.

The Commission also will consider recommendations to:

-- approve a Bighorn Sheep Management Plan that has a goal of establishing a self-sustaining, free-ranging bighorn sheep population in all areas of suitable habitat in Nebraska;

-- approve aquatic invasive species regulations regarding species within categories, inspections, decontamination, impoundment and quarantine of conveyance and restrictions within Nebraska waters;

-- and approve hunting opportunities and special dates in designated areas of specific state parks and state historical parks.

The meeting also will include an environmental report, a preliminary upland game outlook, an introduction of the new Duck Slam promotion, and an update on the impacts of flooding in Nebraska.

A complete meeting agenda is available at outdoornebraska.gov/commissioners.

