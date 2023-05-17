The Dawes County Commissioners met in regular session at 9:18 a.m. May 9. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Webb Johnson. Board Members present were Vic Rivera and Jake Stewart.

During the meeting, Johnson declared the public hearing open to hear input, suggestions or concerns regarding a budget amendment to cover unanticipated expenditures in the Roads and Jail Facility budgets. Notice of budget amendment was published in the Crawford Clipper prior to the hearing. There being no one from the Public to seek input Johnson declared the Public Hearing closed a few minutes later.

The following resolutions were adopted:

Resolution No. 2023-12 transferring $300,000 from the Inheritance Fund to the Road Fund.

Resolution No. 2023-13 transferring $65,000 from the Inheritance Fund to the General Fund

Resolution No 2023-15 adopting and appropriating funds per the amended budget for 2022-2023.

In other business the Board adopted Resolution No. 2023-14 transferring $101,420.48 from the General Fund to the Reappraisal Fund.

Highway Superintendent Wade Yada met with the Board. At this time Tom Thompson, CAT representative, visited with the Board regarding the CAT rebuild program which includes warranty, repainting (if requested), new seats, etc., basically CAT offers a rebuild at half the cost of a new motor grader. Currently Dawes County has a 140H Motor Grader at CAT for repairs and several other items should be addressed with the motor grader and the rebuild program is an option available to the county. The timeframe for rebuilds is 2.5 months according to Thompson. No decision was made by the Board regarding the rebuild program at this time.

Road Updates were shared by Yada, including:

District 1 is pulling shoulders on E. Dakota Junction Road preparing the road for rock.

District 2 worked on the west side of the highway on River Road fixing blow outs. They will move to Table Center Road next.

District 3is working on Wayside Road installing two (2) culverts, then onto Ferguson Road to rock. The Crusher has 1-2 more days at Furman’s pit, a gravel contract with Boleks is in the works.

Kay Hill, HR, discussed CRAKE training with the Board. This is training offered by the Nebraska State Patrol out of Scottsbluff. The training will be June 6, 8 and 13, and is about two hours with an additional hour for questions after the training is done. The training will be mandatory for all Dawes County employees and officials, and was approved.

Hill further reported she has been in contact with several website host companies and recommended the Board go with FireSpring for website hosting. She went on to say they are cheaper than other website hosting companies and customer service is excellent.

Dawes County started searching for a new website host when the County Clerk was notified the current website hosts, Lee Enterprises, was raising their monthly rate from $99 to $249

A Woods Aitken engagement letter was reviewed and approved by the Board. The engagement letter is necessary to do business with Woods Aitken according to Hill. The HR Director will give notice to the public that wood chips are available for purchase by sealed bid. Bids will be opened at the May 23 commissioner meeting.

The Board also reviewed information received from Blue Cross, Blue Shield regarding subgroup application for fiscal year July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024. There is a 3.98% increase in both medical and dental plans. Johnson was directed to sign the subgroup plan going with a $1,600 deductible for health coverage and the Premier Option 3 dental PPO Plan with the county paying 90% of premium costs.

Terri Haynes with Education Services Unit 13 approached the Board with a proclamation for May as Mental Health month. Johnson read aloud the proclamation and signed such. Haynes presented those present with green ribbons, signifying mental health awareness, and brochures with information on mental health care.

Jesse McDonald introduced himself as the new Trapper for Dawes/Sioux counties. McDonald reported he is a third generation wild life services trapper. He moved from Utah in January and he plans on staying and retiring in this area. He can be reached by calling 435-840-3510. He presented the 2023-2024 APHIS contract for the Boards review and approval. He also informed the Board there is a $27,574.88 credit with APHIS due to no trapper being in the area for several months. The 2023-2024 contract with APHIS in the amount of $36,548.66 was approved.

Tourism Director Kerri Rempp met with the Board. She presented two grants, both approved. These included Classics in the Park in the amount of $2,343 and Old West Trail Rodeo in the amount of $4,000. Rempp also discussed two letters that will go out to lodging members and non-lodging members. She reported there are some lodging businesses that aren’t remitting taxes due on lodging.

The next meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners will be May 23, beginning at 9 a.m., in the Commissioner Room. The agenda will close at noon on May 18.

All Resolutions adopted by the Dawes County Board of Commissioners are available for public inspection during normal business hours of the County Clerk’s Office.