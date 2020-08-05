Commissioners hear road closure concerns

Also at the meeting, Sheriff Karl Dailey met with the Board regarding law enforcement communications dispatch. He indicated for the record he doesn’t trust using the Cloud for secure storage of individual data regarding communications. He can’t be locked out using paper and off premise storage of data will be used. He suggested an outside entity with a Board run communications. He requested the Board make a formal request to continue to receive reports the way its currently being done and not through the Cloud due to security issues.

Public comment included Patricia Pourier expressing appreciation to the Board for the good base on Deadhorse Road. She reported Hawthorne Road to the school has large rocks and trying to avoid hitting them is a safety concern. She asked the rocks be removed and replaced with gravel. Stacy Swinney brought in samples of the rocks Pourier spoke about. He also presented pictures of the current road condition on Deadhorse Road. He indicated for the record he doesn’t feel the road construction project is complete and should be reported on the One/Six Year Road Plan He also discussed what the size of the rocks should be going down on roads.

Board reports included: