Commissioners hear road closure concerns

The Dawes County Commissioners met in regular session at 9 a.m. on July 28. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Vic Rivera. Board Members present were Jake Stewart and Webb Johnson. Also present was Cheryl Feist, Dawes County Clerk and Adam Edmund, Deputy County Attorney
During the meeting, Terry Curtiss, Attorney for John Mai and Larry Hankin, Highway Superintendent joined.
At 10 a.m. The Chairman declared the Public Hearing open for public input concerning the closure of County Road No. 145: commencing at the half section stone between sections 20 and 21, thence running east through section 21 a distance of 1 mile, to half section stone between sections 21 and 22, Township 33 North, Range 47 West; County Road No. 34 beginning at the section corners of 9, 10, 15 and 16, Township 32 West, thence North on the section line to the section corners of 3, 4, 9 and 10 in said Township and Range; County Road No. 36 commencing at the Northwest corner of section 2, Township 32 North, Range 49 West, thence south 4 miles terminating at the Southwest corner of section 23, Township 32 North, Range 49 West.
Mike Ferrell joined the meeting, and indicated for the record he has offers on his home and questioned why the Board was closing Road No. 145. Mr. Hankin reported ½ mile of the Road was closed in 1986 leaving ½ mile open. Road No. 145 is a minimum maintenance road with snow removal only. Mr. Ferrell doesn’t want the road closed nor do the Redferns. Road No. ’s 34 and 36 were discussed at length with Terry Curtiss. Road No. 36 doesn’t have any conflicts, however; Road No. 34 may still have an access issue that will need to be addressed with adjacent land owner. Two resolutions will be adopted on August 11, 2020 relevant to said road closings.
Also at the meeting, Sheriff Karl Dailey met with the Board regarding law enforcement communications dispatch. He indicated for the record he doesn’t trust using the Cloud for secure storage of individual data regarding communications. He can’t be locked out using paper and off premise storage of data will be used. He suggested an outside entity with a Board run communications. He requested the Board make a formal request to continue to receive reports the way its currently being done and not through the Cloud due to security issues.
Public comment included Patricia Pourier expressing appreciation to the Board for the good base on Deadhorse Road. She reported Hawthorne Road to the school has large rocks and trying to avoid hitting them is a safety concern. She asked the rocks be removed and replaced with gravel. Stacy Swinney brought in samples of the rocks Pourier spoke about. He also presented pictures of the current road condition on Deadhorse Road. He indicated for the record he doesn’t feel the road construction project is complete and should be reported on the One/Six Year Road Plan He also discussed what the size of the rocks should be going down on roads.
Board reports included:
Johnson: NACO Board met, still working on repairs to damaged building by rioters. Term limits are up for several individuals so new faces are needed to serve on the NACO Board. Human Resource positions were discussed and You Tube videos are now available regarding elected positions. No other Boards met.
Stewart: All boards met with business as usual and the Head Start program is gearing up for the new year. Rivera: No report. All meetings cancelled. In other business the Board reviewed and approved by general consent the monthly fee/mileage reports of the various departments. Four surplus requests received from Human Resources, Dawes County Attorney, Dawes County Custodian and the Public Defender were reviewed by Board Members. All items requested for surplus cannot be sold due to condition, and it was voted to approve all four surplus requests as presented
Community Development Block Grant repurposing documents received from Panhandle Area Development District (PADD) were reviewed by the Board, and the Chairman was directed to sign and approve a Citizen Participation Plan and officially adopt the procurement and code of conduct procedures supplied by PADD.
The next meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners will be August 11 beginning at 9 a.m. with a Board of Equalization followed by the Commissioner Meeting at approximately 9:20 a.m. A.M. Both meetings will be held in the former County Courtroom located in the basement of the Courthouse. A current agenda is available at the Clerk’s Office during normal business hours but will close at 12 p.m. Aug. 6.
