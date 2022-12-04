 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Community concert Dec. 11

This years Community Churches Christmas concert will be held on Sunday, December 11 at 2:30 p.m. at the Seventh Day Adventist Church. The concert features local choral and instrumental groups performing sacred Christmas music.

