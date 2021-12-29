Community shopping program sees successful year

Last week saw plenty of law enforcement at local businesses during the annual Shop with a Cop. The program provides an opportunity for children in need gift shopping for the families, and is done in conjunction with the Toys for Tots program.

Chadron Police School Resource Officer Derek Bauer noted the Toys for tots allows officers the opportunity to play Santa Claus and deliver toys to kids rather than take them shopping, and just like Rudolph on the Island of Misfit Toys, the make sure every toy they collect finds a home.

Shop with a Cop saw nearly $8,000 in donations from the community this year, which is on par with previous years or just a bit higher.

Police Chief Rick Hickstein added officers also will pick up kids to take them shopping if they don’t have reliable transportation. He said some of kids they know “need an added law enforcement touch,” so these ride provide an opportunity for officers to really get to know the youngsters and make an impression on them.

Officers get plenty of appreciation, smiles and hugs from the kids, Hickstein and Bauer said, as well as handshakes from the parents. Often, Bauer said, people see officers during negative situations, and Shop with a Cop helps them understand they don’t just show up during scary times. “it lets them know we can be your friend and you can be our friend.”

This year marks the 17th for Shop with a Cop, and Bauer said it began with just a few officers who put some money together and purchased items for one child. Over the next year, the officers discussed it and decided more needed to be done and advertisements for donations began. The first few years saw about $1,000 to $2,500 coming in annually, he said, and as the program grew so did the donations.

A lot of people make positive comments about the visibility of the officers, Bauer said, and Hickstein noted regular shoppers were still giving them cash donations.

“It’s positive for the kids, and it’s positive for us to give back,” Hickstein said. “We see so much darkness a lot of the time. This is a bright light.”

Organizing the event can be stressful, Bauer said, but it’s worth it.

Law enforcement also responded to the community this month when it became known there was a social media post encouraging school violence. Officers were seen at Chadron Public School buildings providing additional security as well as at Chadron State College though Hickstein noted there were no local direct threats.

“We figured we would station a cop at every school in the district, and that was quite successful,” Hickstein said. “I got more thank yous than anything else.”

Bauer added he didn’t know if anyone was worried anything specific would happen in Chadron, but the fact they were visible meant a great deal to the students, parents and teachers and helped them feel safe.

Hickstein said when such threats happen, it’s best for the officers to be cautious no matter the end result. “If, at the end of the day, all we did was spent a little time interacting with people and deterring things, it’s a win.”

Though the chances something could happen are low, Bauer said he’d rather take those odds to zero.

Hickstein noted the transparency of social media and the school district use of the Remind notifications helps people understand why the officers are there.

“It only works if we’re all in it together,” Bauer said. “So why hide anything? Why try to keep people in the shadows by not telling you. That doesn’t work. To keep you safe, you should know a little so you know the why.”

An item on the Chadron Police’s plate at the start of 2022 is the new school zones and 15 mile per hour speed limits around the school buildings. Bauer, who championed the effort for the new regulations, stressed it’s not about enforcement but safety for the students.

There will also be some new stop signs, and Hickstein said these are meant to improve traffic, and he hopes it will create an easier flow.

Bauer said right now the goal is to get the signs in place, and Street Superintendent Casey Keim and his crew will be spending the next month. The officer is aware it will take some getting used to the new signs, so there will be some leniency with drivers initially.

Bauer further added he has a long list of school safety items to address, including cross walks, red zones, parking, and pickup and drop off areas. He’s been communicating with the district about his concerns and plans to get more in depth with them after the new zones and signs have been implemented for a while.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0