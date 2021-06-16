Concerns brought to school board

During a packed Monday evening meeting of the Chadron Public Schools Board of Education, the board — with members Boone Huffman and Tye Pourier absent from the full meeting — heard concerns from Tony Storbeck with regard to proposed standards from the Nebraska State Board of Education.
Storbeck introduced himself as a concerned parent and grandparent, and representative of the Dawes County GOP and other concerned citizens. His concerns stem from Critical Race Theory (CRT) and Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CST). These are being introduced by the state board under the name of Health Education Standards.
He went on to add that the standards “are not mandated by the State of Nebraska and are part of a political agenda.”
His concerns largely focused on the Human Growth and Development section of the proposed standards, and the teaching of human sexuality, gender identity and roles, sexual orientation, expression and stereotypes of gender, and transgenderism at the kindergarten, grade school and middle levels.
“These fundamentals continue to expound upon throughout middle and secondary school under the proposed standards,” Storbeck said. “The standards encourage educators to teach about single parent, blended, intergenerational, cohabitating, adoptive, foster, same gender and interracial households.”
Storbeck said the proposed guidelines had “inappropriate sexual content” that is troubling.
“It also ventures into controversial social justice territory,” he said, as eighth grade students would be taught and discuss cultural issues that impact mental, emotional and social health, including how some laws are viewed as tools of systemic racism.
Storbeck acknowledged the standards are not enforceable and cannot be mandated to be implemented in school, “they serve as potentially dangerous framework for course curriculum.” He encouraged the people, if they are in opposition of the standards, to contact Governor Pete Ricketts, senators and the State Board of Education.
More information on the draft standards is available at education.ne.gov/healthed/health-education-standards-development/
Prior to the presentation, Board President Tom Menke requested there be no comment or questions from the board until they’ve had time to review the information Storbeck presented.
The district will see some new staff this coming year with action taken by the board. The first was approval of adding a half-time position to the Social Sciences program. Teacher Craig Nobiling explained the increased number of students at the high school has led to larger class sizes. He also noted the high school level is where students have a choice in what they want to take.
World History had 59 students, which is quite large, he said. Staff want to increase the number of choices and availability of classes for freshmen and sophomores. However, with only him and Michael Sandstrom teaching certain courses it’s led to cutting upper level courses. Sociology and Psychology have both been cut in half, and International Relations has been removed totally. Additionally, classes have been shifted around.
Nobiling recommended utilizing Andrew Smith, an endorsed high school Social Studies teacher who is currently a paraeducator in the district, to teach World Geography, Civics and even some World History.
Chadron Middle School Principal Nick Dressl said using Smith would work well. Dressl noted Smith will be a middle school para next year in afternoons, allowing him to teach at the high school in mornings.
With the difference in salaries between teachers and paras, utilizing Smith would only cost an additional $10,412.20.
The second action taken by the board, in regard to staffing, is the hiring of Caleb Haskell as a Math teacher at the high school. Not only will Haskell be teaching for the district, he will also be finishing his student teaching. However, he has had enough schooling that he can get provisional teaching certificate.
Principal Dressl also noted that there is a slight bump in projected enrollment at the middle school, and a large fourth grade class means a large fifth grade class in a couple years. He will be researching how to accommodate the influx of students, as the class will have more than 85.
Also during the board’s action agenda, a purchase of $26,960 for bleachers at the Chadron football stadium was approved. Board member Sandy Roes this is for 12 rows of 17’ long steel bleachers. It was hoped that there would be backs to the bleachers, but limitations on the concrete prevent this. Options being considered include plastic backs that can be removed so they don’t crack in winter, or seats with backs that can clip on to the bleachers.
Though the initial proposal also included an additional $2,292 for removal of existing bleachers, Roes noted that staff were willing to remove these at no cost. Of the final $26,960 bid, $21,080 is for the bleachers and $5,880 for installation.
The third reading of Policy 4033 regarding personnel travel expenses and reimbursement was approved. The policy had been heavily discussed at previous meetings, particularly with regard to whether it could be mandated that staff members must share rooms when travelling. The final policy states “Staff members/representatives of the district may share lodging,” allowing a provision to opt out of room sharing.
Breakfast and lunch prices were approved for the 2021-22 school year, though it was pointed out that funding could be continued to allow free lunches as was done this past school year, and the district would look at applying for it.
As it stands, the meal prices went up only slightly, with five-cent increases across the board; the free and reduced prices remain at 30 cents.
There were some increases to a la carte items as well, such as extra lunch entrees going up by 10 cents, and snack cookies and muffins going up by a quarter.