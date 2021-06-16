Concerns brought to school board

Also during the board’s action agenda, a purchase of $26,960 for bleachers at the Chadron football stadium was approved. Board member Sandy Roes this is for 12 rows of 17’ long steel bleachers. It was hoped that there would be backs to the bleachers, but limitations on the concrete prevent this. Options being considered include plastic backs that can be removed so they don’t crack in winter, or seats with backs that can clip on to the bleachers.

Though the initial proposal also included an additional $2,292 for removal of existing bleachers, Roes noted that staff were willing to remove these at no cost. Of the final $26,960 bid, $21,080 is for the bleachers and $5,880 for installation.

The third reading of Policy 4033 regarding personnel travel expenses and reimbursement was approved. The policy had been heavily discussed at previous meetings, particularly with regard to whether it could be mandated that staff members must share rooms when travelling. The final policy states “Staff members/representatives of the district may share lodging,” allowing a provision to opt out of room sharing.

Breakfast and lunch prices were approved for the 2021-22 school year, though it was pointed out that funding could be continued to allow free lunches as was done this past school year, and the district would look at applying for it.