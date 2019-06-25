A construction worker died while working on an active road construction site in Crawford after he was hit by a construction vehicle.
Paulino Fonseca-Ramirez, 47, of Clay Center was working with Werner Construction out of Hastings on road improvements to Highway 20 near mile marker 37 around 9:15 a.m. June 18 when he was struck by the vehicle. Dawes County Attorney/Coroner Vance Haug said his preliminary investigation determined that Fonseca-Ramirez died as the result of blunt force trauma injuries.
A Nebraska State Patrol press release said Fonseca-Ramirez was apparently crouching down near the rear of a large gravel trailer when the vehicle began to pull forward. The driver of the truck did not see his co-worker, and Fonseca-Ramirez was struck by the trailer. Co-workers performed CPR, and Fonseca-Ramirez was transported to the Chadron Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The Nebraska State Patrol has investigated the accident. No citations were issued.