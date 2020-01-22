Council approves deer management program

Harvested animals that don’t show visual signs of CWD may be donated to individuals, though all animals will be tested for the disease even if they don’t show signs. Those who wish to have harvested deer can be placed on a list maintained by the commission, though such individuals would be responsible for processing and storing the deer. If there is nobody who want the deer, it will be disposed in accordance with commission requirements.

Rick Arnold with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said they would look at ending the program in late March or early April, to avoid getting into the late pregnancy dates or harvesting does with fawns that would be orphaned.

Chadron Police Chief Tim Lordino said there will be coordination with local police and the state agency to get coordinated and organized to ensure they’re doing things right, so it could be a week or two before the program starts. He pointed out that there would be discussions with property owners before going on their land to harvest animals. Ideally, he said, they are looking to harvest animals on city-owned property in areas where it is safe to do so.