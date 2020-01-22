Council approves deer management program

During their regular meeting Monday night, Chadron City Council approved Resolution No. 2020-08, to approve and adopt the City of Chadron Deer Management Program, a collaboration between the city and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
The program was conceived after the City fielded increased concerns from residents related to conflicts with the animals ranging from damage to personal property to safety issues in regard to vehicle accidents, as well as disease control. A recent estimate was there are 225 mule deer in a seven square mile area, and increased densities may be due to available food, refuge and shelter.
City Manager Greg Yanker noted options presented in the plan, including a “trap and transplant” program or herding the deer out of town. Both plans are not viable because of the potential of moving deer infected with Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) into healthy herds and the possibility of property damage to vehicles struck by deer that are being herded.
The preferred plan of action is to utilize damage control permits City of Chadron to reduce deer populations with city limits and, as approved by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, to private landowners within the seven square mile area. This action allows for more targeted removal within city limits and the surrounding area.
The management program is expected to begin right away, beginning with those animals that are visually infected with CWD. Selectively targeted animals that show visual signs of CWD will be tested and disposed in accordance with commission requirements.
Harvested animals that don’t show visual signs of CWD may be donated to individuals, though all animals will be tested for the disease even if they don’t show signs. Those who wish to have harvested deer can be placed on a list maintained by the commission, though such individuals would be responsible for processing and storing the deer. If there is nobody who want the deer, it will be disposed in accordance with commission requirements.
Rick Arnold with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said they would look at ending the program in late March or early April, to avoid getting into the late pregnancy dates or harvesting does with fawns that would be orphaned.
Chadron Police Chief Tim Lordino said there will be coordination with local police and the state agency to get coordinated and organized to ensure they’re doing things right, so it could be a week or two before the program starts. He pointed out that there would be discussions with property owners before going on their land to harvest animals. Ideally, he said, they are looking to harvest animals on city-owned property in areas where it is safe to do so.
Council member Mark Werner questioned who would be gutting animals. Lordino said any animals shot that are healthy, there will be an advertised list of people who can gut the animals. Werner further added his understanding is that the hunter is responsible, though Lordino said he would not dedicate officers to gutting the deer as well. Werner stressed his concern is that good deer meat could be going to waste.
It was also mentioned in the meeting that, in such cases where a healthy deer is harvested, if nobody on the list is available to take the meat or gut it, the animal would be disposed.
Lordino said it’s important to advertise and inform the public that deer are being harvested and the meat is available, and continue to coordinate and gather a list of people who can provide gutting services and/or want meat.
An update on how well the program works is expected at the council’s first meeting in April.
Also at the meeting, Yanker said the newly-purchased snow blower has arrived and will be ready to use when the next snow comes.
Lordino provided a report on the Shop with a Cop program, noting that monetary donations were about $9,000, and total donations were about $12,000. He added it’s a tear-jerking moment to go shopping with the kids, then to speak with adults in their homes. The officers make a huge impact, thanks to the generosity of the community, he said.
Lordino also noted the Turkeys for Tickets program was successful. To emphasize safety and the spirit of the holidays, drivers making traffic violations are stopped and checked to make sure everything is okay, then presented with a turkey or ham.
Lastly, Lordino reminded council that dog license fees will go up on Feb. 1. Rates for licenses are currently $5 for spayed or neutered animals, and $15 for intact animals. After Feb. 1, rates are $20 for spayed and neutered, $40 for intact.
A 30-day grace period is allowed for anyone who gets a new dog, moves into the area with a dog or has a puppy that turns six months old after Feb. 1 of each year. Lordino also added licensing a dog is the fastest way to get the animal back to its owner. Licenses are available at the Chadron Police Department or Chadron Veterinary Clinic.
Council member George Klein announced he would not be seeking a second term on the council. Klein’s is one of two seats on the ballot for election this year. Vice Mayor Keith Crofutt filed for another term in December.
Klein said serving on the council is a unique experience, and encouraged Chadron businessmen and businesswomen to seriously consider running. March 2 is the deadline for non-incumbents to file for office.