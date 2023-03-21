At the Chadron City Council meeting Monday evening, the third reading was approved for an amendment to the Municipal Code regarding firearms. The amendment makes it unlawful for any person, except officers of the law or designated City employees in the discharge of their duties, to fire or discharge any firearm within the corporate limits of the City or on any property owned, leased or maintained by the City regardless of whether such lands are located within or without the corporate limits of the City, except that this section shall not apply if the persons so discharging firearms has prior written permission from the City Manager or their designee.

Also, only officers of the law or designated City employees in the discharge of their duties, shall hunt, take, trap or otherwise harvest any animal, within the corporate limits of the City or on ands owned, leased, or maintained by the City.

Prior to approving the amendment, Don Fryda addressed the council. Fryda suggested rather than acting to shut hunting down, to open up some areas for hunting. Building/ Zoning Official Janet Johnson noted the aim of the amendment was more toward discharge of firearms in residential areas.

Police Chief Rick Hickstein, during the first reading of the amendment last month, said there were two incidents in 2022 in which someone discharged a firearm. Further, Hickstein noted someone shot a deer with an arrow in city limits, but the animal ran off and was shot a week later during firearm season.

Council member Miles Bannan said the amendment was not anti-hunting, but rather pro-safety. City Attorney Adam Edmund said this amendment is not meant to cover every situation, but could be modified in the future as circumstances warrant.

Second reading was approved on another Municipal Code amendment, dealing with camping on public property, public property hours, and public property fire and fireworks restrictions.

The amendment makes it unlawful to establish a campsite overnight on public property, unless written permission is given by the city manager. Exceptions can be made if a person is sleeping in an RV on a street adjacent to a residential property, but only if the property own has given permission and for no more than three days. Another exception is for campsites in a City parks is set up on a temporary basis in conjunction with recreational use of the park.

Fires are allowed only in grills or other fire facilities provided by the City.

The possession or use of fireworks in City parks is prohibited except by special permission of the council. Management may also temporarily suspend the right to have fires of any kind in the parks.

In other action resolution was approved to allow an addition to the liquor license for Wild’s Bar and Grill. This addition covers a new area at the business to include a 64 by 25 foot indoor area and a 36 by 25 foot outdoor area.

A proclamation was read declaring April 9-15 as Public Transit Week. There are activities planned during the week, including free rides in exchange for canned foods on April 10 and April 13. Foods will go to local food pantries.

On April 11, riders are encouraged to wear fun and bright shirts when they take the Chadron Transit bus. On April 12, everyone rides for free on the Chadron “Uber” Transit.

Julie Lawrence, transit supervisor, said the “Uber” was added to the Chadron Transit title, as many newcomers to Chadron have asked about Uber services.

On April 14, the community is invited to an open house at the City Transit office, 127 West Second Street.

According to statistics presented by Lawrence, the number of riders has gone up significantly compared to the previous year. From October of 2022 to February of 2023, there were 3,738 rides; from October of 2021 to February of 2022, there were 2,384.

Lawrence said there was some concern ridership would drop when the fee schedule was implemented. In fact, she said, the opposite occurred. Fees collected from October to February were $2,513.67; donations were $307.14. The largest number of requested rides is for simple transportation and groceries, making up about a third of the total rides.

Looking ahead, Lawrence noted there have been some inquiries about transportation to Denver, and she is looking into possibly providing services to connect with other transport in Alliance or Scottsbluff.

Also with regard to the transit program, council approved a grant funding re-certification and a funding application for the 2023-24 and 2-24-25 fiscal years.

The Street Department will receive a new 2023 three-quarter ton 4x4, in the amount of $47,019, from GMC of Chadron.

A $177,314 bid was awarded to Fuller Construction for the Sixth Street paving project from Main Street to King Street.

The bid came in significantly lower than the engineering estimate of $224,759 presented by David Coe. The project has a deadline of June 30, so as not to interfere with the Fur Trade Days celebration.