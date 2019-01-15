The Chadron City Council is considering a more streamlined approach to approve special designated liquor licenses.
Currently, all SDLs must receive approval from the full city council before the business owner seek approval from the state’s Liquor Control Commission. Special designated licenses are required anytime a liquor license holder wants to deviate from their license – a beer garden outside its regular licensed area or catering a wedding off-site, for example.
The proposal under discussion by the council calls for SDL requests to go before a committee to include the city manager, city clerk and police chief, though there are stipulations for license holders to be able to do so. Only current liquor license holders and non-profit organizations will be eligible and they must have fewer than three violations during the violation period at the time of application. They must also have previously applied for an SDL before the city council.
“It’s kind of all over the map. There’s no one template for this,” said Mayor Miles Bannan when reviewing the proposal at a recent council meeting.
Crawford, Rushville, Gordon and Alliance all require full city council approval of SDLs, while Hemingford’s village administrator can approve the application, unless it’s the very first application by a specific business or non-profit. Gering’s city administrator and city clerk can both approve applications by Class C and D liquor license holders, but non-profits must appear before the full council. In Sidney, the city manager has the authority to approve them, while in Hickman it’s the city clerk who does so. Gothenburg allows its police chief to handle the applications unless it is the first ever request submitted by a specific business or non-profit, which then needs full council approval. Columbus has established the city administrator, clerk and police chief as a committee.
Chadron traditionally has between 30-50 SDLs per year, with 13 applications received from non-profit organizations each year from 2016-2018. Retail liquor license holders applied for 24 SDLs in both 2016 and 2018 but requested 34 in 2017. Liquor license holders can only request six SDLs per calendar year unless they have a catering license, which comes with the ability to have an unlimited number. In Chadron the Bean Broker, Fryday’s 120 Bar and Grill, Helen’s Restaurant, The Ridge, Olde Main Street Inn, Wilds Bar and Inn and Ridgeview Country Club all have catering licenses.
The proposal before the council calls for the committee to forward applications to the full council if there are unusual or special circumstances involved; applicants that have a request denied by the committee can also appeal to the full council.