Boutique Air received unanimous support from council members in its bid to remain the city’s Essential Air Service provider in the Federal Aviation Administration’s bid process.
The FAA solicited proposals from commercial airlines to service both Chadron and Alliance, either in combination or as standalone operations, in late October and received two bids – one from Boutique Air and one from Key Lime Air. Part of the FAA’s consideration when awarding the bid is each community’s preference.
Boutique Air’s success in reviving commercial flights from the Chadron Municipal Airport, as well as the company’s existing lease agreements for the terminal building and the barrel hangar, were cited as key reasons for Chadron to recommend the company. Those leases generate additional revenue for the city, and the company’s regional maintenance hub, operated out of the barrel hangar, creates jobs within the community.
Boutique currently offers Essential Air Service in 18 communities and has increased passenger traffic by a combined 210 percent in Chadron and Alliance since initially being awarded the contract for the two communities in July 2015. Figures from 2017 show 5,532 enplanements in Chadron and 2,460 in Alliance with Boutique Air. The company also has completion rates of nearly 99 percent in each community, meaning very few flights are cancelled due to weather or other issues.
The company submitted proposals for the FAA EAS subsidy for up to four years. The year one subsidy for Chadron only is $2,256,787, while the combined subsidy for both communities is $4,471,646. By year four, Boutique Air’s proposal is $2,430,313 for Chadron only or $4,815,473 for both communities.
Key Lime Air, also known as Denver Air Connection, submitted a proposal to serve Chadron with a Metro 23 plane, a 19-seat pressurized twin engine turboprop, configured with only nine seats to boost leg and cargo room. The company is also authorized to operate aircraft with up to 30 seats, and has grown to offer charter and passenger airline services since its establishment in 1997. Key Lime Air also offers air service from Sheridan and Riverton, Wyo., to Denver, completing 99 percent of its flights from those communities since 2015. The company also provides connections between Grand Junction and Centennial Airport in Colorado.
Key Lime submitted four options for service to the FAA , including standalone routes for each community at a bid of $2,480,620.21 for Chadron only and $2,299,631.25 for Alliance only. The company’s combined routes for both communities also offer two options – what Key Lime calls “mid-day directs” and “hybrid routing.” The bid for the mid-day directs came in at $3,846,249, while the hybrid routes, which has different flight times, carries a cost of $3,229,063.
City Manager Greg Yanker cited interruption of service during the transition, as well as the lease losses from Boutique, as reasons to back Boutique Air’s bid. He also expressed concern over the possibility that Key Lime would eventually want to use a 30-passenger seat plane in Chadron since the airline is rated for that aircraft. That would require the city to invest significant funding in upgrading the airport to accommodate the larger plane, with no financial assistance from the FAA.
The FAA will make the final determination on which bid to accept next year for the contract, which will begin June. 1.