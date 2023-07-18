Monday night, the Chadron City Council — with Council Member Shane Shepherd absent — approved two resolutions regarding land in the community.

The first was to approve the final plat for Lots 1 and 2 of the Southwest 20th Subdivision, also known as the 800 block of Stockade Road. During a June meeting of the council, lot owner Brad Petersen explained he acquired the lots from his parents, and he and his wife are looking to build a house on the property. Petersen said he had two lots surveyed, but they are only wanting Lot 1 for the house to annex into the city, in order to hook into water and sewer.

Building and Zoning Official Janet Johnson presented the plat map to council, noting there are no changes from the preliminary plat. She said council should expect a request for annexation of Lot 1 at a future council meeting.

Johnson further explained when property is platted by addition, typically all of it is annexed. Because the Petersens only wanted to annex lot, she visited with City Attorney Adam Edmund about going ahead with the subdivision and doing an annexation by ordinance at the owners’ request.

The second resolution awards the bid of $56,765 to Fuller Construction for sanitary sewer extension No. 70 on Linden Street south of Sixth Street, also known as the Domino’s Addition.

Johnson pointed out the bid from Fuller was about $2,000 underneath the engineer’s estimate. She further noted there was discussion about developing a sanitary sewer tap fee for the three lots after awarding the bid. She suggested that fee at $8,000-10,000, allowing the City to make back about half of what is spent. Continued discussion could happen after construction begins, she said, to ensure there aren’t any hiccups.

Also at the meeting, Council was introduced to new water department employee Jared Maez, who has been with the department for about four weeks. Maez noted he’s lived in Chadorn 10 years and loves the area. This isn’t the first time he’s worked for the City, however, as he spent five years with the Parks Department for five years before a two-year hiatus.