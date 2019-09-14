{{featured_button_text}}
Scales of Justice

Thomas Rempp, 42, Whitney, Drive during revocation, $100, 1 year driver’s license revocation (CPD)

Brandon Smart, 29, Chadron, Reckless driving, first offense, $400; Unauthorized use of propelled vehicle, $250 (CPD)

Daniel Warby, 28, Chadron, Assault, third degree, reduced, 20 days jail, credit for 21 days served (CPD)

Ashley Jackson, 19, Mitchell, Parking violation, $25 (CPD)

Amanda Coates, 31, Chadron, Failure to yield right of way, $25 (CPD)

Wacey Gallegos, 25, Ainsworth, Unsafe backing, $25 (CPD)

Daniel E. Brenton, 29, Chadron, Unlawful entry without park permit, $25; No valid registration, $25 (G&P)

Hannah L. Miller, 24, Lincoln, Unlawful entry without park permit, $25 (G&P)

Howard W. Willey, 70, Harrison, Unlawful entry without park permit, $25 (G&P)

Daniel J. Senftner, 63, Rapid City, S.D., Speeding 6-10, $25 (NSP)

Michael W. Dupree, 37, Pflugerville, Texas, Speeding 11-15, $75 (NSP)

Tyson D. Lewis, 31, Alliance, Nonresident, $25 (NSP)

Valerie A. Peterson, 52, Exton, Penn., Speeding 11-15, $75 (NSP)

William R. Bradford, 43, Miami Gardens, Fla., Speeding 11-15, $75 (NSP)

Tyson D. Lewis, 31, Alliance, No operator’s license, $75 (NSP)

Adam L. Bennett, 30, San Marcos, Texas, Speeding 11-15, $75 (NSP)

Frederick W. Rudd, Sr., 86, Broadwater, Unlawful entry without park permit, $25 (G&P)

Olivas Veronica Rodriguez, 44, Apple Valley, Minn., No operator’s license, $75 (CPD)

Iris Wilkins, 77, Chadron, Speeding 11-15, $75 (CPD)

Cecil Jackson, 57, Chadron, No valid registration, $50 (CPD)

Aaron Forsberg, 34, Chadron, Failure to restrain dog, $25 (CPD)

Nancy J. Lemus, 48, Alliance, Unlawful entry without park permit, $25 (G&P)

James W. Charles, 73, Chadron, Following too close, $50 (NSP)

Christopher L. Adams, 45, Hay Springs, Overweight on axle or group of axles, $25 (NSP)

Preston D. Midkiff, 29, Kirbyville, Texas, Exceed width limits, $35 (NSP)

Allen B. Shepard, 77, Rushville, Overweight on axle or group of axles, $25 (NSP)

Larry G. Mayhew, 77, Carrollton, Ky., Possess/consume open alcohol, $50 (NSP)

Rayce P. Kaufmann, 33, Spearfish, S.D., Speeding 11-15, $75 (NSP)

Maria S. Herceg, 46, Alliance, Fail to use child passenger restraint, $25 (NSP)

George R. Cole, 76, Las Vegas, Nev., Speeding 11-15, $75 (NSP)

Craig M. Edland, 63, McKinney, Texas, Speeding 21-35, $200 (NSP)

Gene C. Malone Jr., 76, Olathe, Kans., Speeding 6-10, $25 (NSP)

Larry W. Podewitz, 61, Hastings, Speeding 6-10, $25 (NSP)

Medesecha A. Samuel, 58, Lincoln, Speeding 11-15, $75 (NSP)

Gregory T. Callihan, 53, Stockbridge, Ga., Speeding 6-10, $25 (NSP)

Robert S. Mallory, 53, Boulder Creek, Calif., Speeding 11-15, $75 (NSP)

Jesse R. Heilig, 37, San Diego, Calif., Speeding 11-15, $75 (NSP)

James J. Marianelli, 60, Omaha, No operator’s license, $75 (NSP)

Barbara C. Schaefer, 57, Pierce, Speeding 6-10, $25 (NSP)

