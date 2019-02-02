Ryan J. Pourier, 31, Attempt of a Class IV felony, Reduced, 90 days jail
Christa No Leaf, 27, York, No proof of insurance, $150 and $350 restitution (CPD)
Matthew Niehues, 34, Chadron, Attempt of a Class IV felony, Reduced, 12 months probation; Possess marijuana, one ounce or less, 12 months probation (CPD)
Curtis Nixon, 38, Hemingford, DUI, first offense, $500, 12 months probation, 60 days driver’s license revocation, interlock (CPD)
Jessica Suazo, 35, Scottsbluff, Commit child abuse negligently, 12 months probation; Obstruct a peace officer, 12 months probation (CPD)
Gilbert Mata, 60, Chadron, DUI, second offense, $500, 18 months driver’s license revocation, 30 days jail, interlock (CPD)
Steven Kearns, 50, Colorado Springs, Colo., Willful reckless driving, first offense, $500, 30 days driver’s license revocation (CPD)
Lacey Cox, 27, Chadron, Attempt of a Class IV felony, Reduced, 12 months probation; Possess marijuana, one ounce or less, $300 (CPD)
Richard Reyes, 27, Rapid City, S.D., Domestic assault, third degree, 30 days jail, credit for 15 days served; Obstruct a police officer, 30 days jail (CPD)
Peter Kruse, 48, Chadron, DUI, first offense, $500, 12 months probation, 60 days driver’s license revocation, interlock (CPD)
Samuel J. Mullins, 29, Chadron, Disorderly conduct, $100 (CPD)
Carlos Luis Calle, 28, Chadron, Dog habitually at large, $250 (CPD)
Omar L. Garcia, 25, Alliance, Attempt of a Class IV felony, Reduced, 60 days jail, credit for 33 days served; Attempt of a Class IV felony, 60 days jail (G&P)
Miguel A. Aguilar, 24, Rapid City, S.D., Possess marijuana, less than one ounce, $300; Possess or use drug paraphernalia, $100 (NSP)
Emily G. Summers, 21, Hay Springs, Fail to display proper number, $25 (NSP)
Ryan J. Pourier, 31, DUI, third offense, $1,000, 180 days jail, credit for 11 days served, 15 years driver’s license revocation (NSP)
Ronni Harvey, 25, Alliance, Drink on public property, $149 (NSP)
Lanny E. Wagner, 56, Hot Springs, S.D., Speeding 6-10, $25 (NSP)
Roger P. Walter, 56, Chadron, No operator’s license, $75 (CPD)
Jeremy Picket Pin, 38, Open container, $100 (CPD)
Eric D. Rider, 32, Chadron, Disturbing the peace, $250 (CPD)
Jeremy Picket Pin, 38, Disturbing the peace, 60 days jail, credit for 39 days served (CPD)
Gilbert D. Nitsch, Jr., 45, DUI, first offense, $500, 12 months probation, 60 days driver’s license revocation, interlock (CPD)
Gilbert Mata, 50, Chadron, Attempt of a Class II misdemeanor, 10 days jail (CPD)
Marcus Bordeaux, 30, Chadron, Drive under suspension/before reinstatement, $250 (CPD)
Dustin Hicks, 32, Alliance, Violate fishing regulations, $50 (G&P)
Joshua J. Miller, 24, Bennett, Colo., Speeding 6-10, $25 (NSP)
Anthony M. McGeorge, 25, Lincoln, Speeding 11-15, $75 (NSP)
Katyn D. Charging Thunder, 27, Gordon, Speeding 6-10, $25 (NSP)
Garrett Miller, 20, Bennett, Colo., Minor in possession, $200; Possess/consume open alcohol, $50 (NSP)
Douglas E. Koch, 46, Rapid City, S.D., Speeding 6-10, $25 (NSP)
Keith A. Kicker, 23, Chadron, Speeding 6-10, $25; Fail to use seat belt, $25 (NSP)
Jeffery Gustafson, 53, Dallas, Texas, Speeding 16-20, $125 (DCSO)
Charles Romey, 29, Oelrichs, S.D., Speeding 11-15, $75 (DCSO)