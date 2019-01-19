Pauline White Butterfly, 32, Pine Ridge, S.D., Fail to appear, 30 days jail, credit for eight days served (CPD)
Pauline M. White Butterfly, 32, Pine Ridge, S.D., Theft by shoplifting, $0-500, 30 days jail (CPD)
Charles Gavin, 21, Denver, Colo., Possess marijuana, one ounce or less, $300 (CPD)
Corey Lame, 25, Chadron, Assault, third degree, One year jail, credit for five days served (CPD)
Johncina Bear Robe, 40, Chadron, Disturbing the peace, $200 (CPD)
Shawnee Russell, 24, Chadron, Possess marijuana, one ounce or less, $300 (CPD)
Kyle Mousseau, 22, Rushville, Attempt of a Class I misdemeanor, 30 days jail (CPD)
Maria Wollesen, 47, Chadron, Failure to restrain dog, $25 (CPD)
Jewel American Horse, 20, Chadron, Drive under suspension/before reinstatement, $10 days jail, credit for 11 days served (CPD)
Angie S. O’Bryan, 38, Chadron, DUI, first offense, $500, 18 months probation, 60 days driver’s license revocation, interlock; Transport child while intoxicated, 18 months probation (CPD)
Dustin Serres, 22, Chadron, Criminal trespass, first degree, 12 months probation; Disturbing the peace (x2), 12 months probation
Omar L. Garcia, 25, Alliance, Attempt of a Class IV felony, reduced, 60 days jail, credit for 33 days served; Attempt of a Class IV felony, reduced, 60 days jail; Possess or use drug paraphernalia, reduced, costs only; No fishing permit, reduced, costs only (G&P)
Michael Dean Lange, 59, Upland, Calif., Violate deer regulations, $100 (G&P)
William J. Charging, 36, Pine Ridge, S.D., Attempt of a Class IV felony, 60 days jail, credit for 43 days served (NSP)
Alejandro Salazar, Jr., 21, Scottsbluff, Speeding 6-10, $25 (NSP)
Gail D. Wheeler, 20, Crawford, Possess or use drug paraphernalia, $100 (NSP)
Ashraf M. Samaan, 50, Philadelphia, Penn., Speeding 16-20, $125 (NSP)
Matthew K. Whitelock, 39, Rapid City, S.D., Speeding 6-10, $25 (NSP)
Rachel Zeller, 25, Chadron, Obstruct a police officer, 30 days jail, credit for one day served (NSP)
Terry Lee Wait, 57, Chadron, Speeding 6-10, $25 (NSP)
April Gilliam, 27, Crawford, Disturbing the peace, 90 days jail, credit for 26 days served; Disturbing the peace, 90 days jail
Kaylene E. McMahill, 20, Bettendorf, Iowa, Assault, third degree, reduced, 30 days jail, credit for 19 days served; Disturbing the peace, reduced, 10 days jail; Criminal mischief, $0-500, 10 days jail (DCSO)
Heaven High Hawk-Ten Fingers, 30, Chadron, Possess or use drug paraphernalia, $100 (DCSO)
April Gilliam, 27, Crawford, Criminal trespass, second degree, 10 days jail; Assault, third degree, 365 days jail (DCSO)
April Gilliam, 27, Crawford, Disturbing the peace, 90 days jail; Reckless driving, first offense, 90 days jail (DCSO)
Virgil Gluth, 43, Crawford, DUI, first offense, $500; 12 months probation, 60 days driver’s license revocation; Leave accident – fail to furnish, 12 months probation; Criminal mischief, $0-500, 12 months probation (DCSO)
April Gilliam, 27, Crawford, Willful reckless driving, first offense, reduced, 30 days jail, six months driver’s license revocation; Commit child abuse negligently, reduced, one year jail, credit for 28 days served (DCSO)
Patrick Edwards, 27, Crawford, Disturbing the peace, seven days jail, credit for eight days served (DCSO)
April Gilliam, 27, Crawford, Operate or park unregistered vehicle, 30 days jail; No proof of insurance, 30 days jail (DCSO)