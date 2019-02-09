Patrick Reitz, 41, Chadron, Operate or park unregistered vehicle, $25; No proof of insurance, $100 (CPD)
Florine A. Black Eyes, 33, Chadron, No operator’s license, $75 (CPD)
George Barron, 44, Hay Springs, Drive under suspension/before reinstatement, $100; Possess mariju-ana, one ounce or less, $300; Possess or use drug paraphernalia, $100 (CPD)
Cory S. Van Pelt, 30, Johnston, Iowa, Speeding 6-10, $25 (NSP)
Raul Rodriguez, 55, Evans, Colo., Speeding 11-15, $75 (NSP)
Robin Bruce, 69, Avon, Colo., Speeding 6-10, $25 (NSP)
Lori Red Paint, 36, Pine Ridge, S.D., Leave accident, fail to furnish information, 30 days jail, 5 days credit for time served, 1 year driver’s license revocation; False reporting, 30 days jail (DCSO)