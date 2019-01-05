Blanche Richards, 51, Chadron, Leave accident – fail to furnish, $250, $200 restitution; No operator’s license, $75; No proof of insurance, $100; Operate or park unregistered vehicle, $25 (CPD)
Derek Schwieger, 29, Chadron, Possess marijuana, one ounce or less, $300; Possess or use drug paraphernalia, $100 (CPD)
Brianna Leman, 19, Chadron, Disorderly house, $100 (CPD)
Kodi S. Shaw, 24, Oglala, S.D., No operator’s license, $75 (NSP)
Kevin Meza, 23, Lexington, Speeding 11-15, $75; No license on person, $25 (NSP)
Morgan E. McClaren, 21, Chadron, Reckless driving, first offense, $400; Minor in possession, $200; Refuse to submit to pretest, $100 (NSP)
Deja M. Henson, 39, Chadron, No valid registration, $25 (NSP)
Dillon McGannon, 22, Chadron, DUI, alcohol, first offense, $500, 12 months probation, 60 days driver’s license revocation, interlock (DCSO)
Christopher Cover, 26, Crawford, Violate hand held wireless communication, $200 (DCSO)