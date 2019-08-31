{{featured_button_text}}
Scales of Justice

Aaron Morris, 32, Chadron, Refuse to submit to test, $500, 12 months probation, 60 days driver’s license revocation, interlock (CPD)

Colette M. Yardley, 33, Failure to restrain dog, $50 (CPD)

Trec I. Martin, 24, Chadron, Negligent driving, $100; No operator’s license, $75 (CPD)

Colin Ladeaux, 31, Lexington, Reckless driving, first offense, $400 (CPD)

Tabitha Lux, 30, Crawford, Failure to restrain dog, $25 (CPD)

William Swanson, 20, Chadron, Failure to restrain dog, $50 (CPD)

Nicholas King, 31, Chadron, Disorderly house, $100 (CPD)

Cody Hankins, 33, Chadron, Driver during revocation/impoundment, $350, 1 year driver’s license revocation (CPD)

Owen Christensen, 26, Crawford, Possess marijuana, one ounce or less, $500; Possess or use drug paraphernalia, $100 (CPD)

Ronald W. Schmitz, 63, Whitney, Unlawful entry without park permit, $25 (G&P)

Joe W. Goranson, 60, Gordon, Unlawful entry without park permit, $25 (G&P)

Gerald H. Bendickson, 24, Alliance, Violate fishing regulations, $50 (G&P)

Hiroaki Sugawara, 42, Albany, Calif., Speeding 6-10, $25 (NSP)

Zackary T. Perkins, 21, Melrose, N.M., Speeding 1-5, $10

Robert P. Rau, 21, Alliance, Careless driving, $100; Overtaking/passing prohibited, $25; Unlawful display of plate, $50; No proof of insurance, $100 (NSP)

Arnoldo Porras Gomez, 47, Texhoma, Okla., Speeding 21-35, $200; No helmet, $50; Nonresident violate 30 days, $25 (NSP)

Brittney B. Jackson, Speeding 6-10, 26, Lisco, Speeding 6-10, $25 (NSP)

Shannon L. McFarland, 45, Crawford, No valid registration, $25; No operator’s license, $75 (NSP)

Kayla N. Tandy, 21, Bothell, Wash., Speeding 6-10, $25 (NSP)

