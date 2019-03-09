Mari L. Morgan, 27, Chadron, Disturbing the peace, 19 days jail, credit for 18 days served (CPD)
Jaisean Jackson, 22, Chadron, Possess marijuana, one ounce or less, $300; Possess or use drug paraphernalia, $100 (CPD)
Terry Owen, 66, Chadron, Too fast for conditions, $100 (CPD)
Brianna Leman, 19, Chadron, Possess marijuana, one ounce or less, $300 (CPD)
Ryan Barker, 29, Pine Ridge, S.D., Reckless driving, first offense, $400; Possess/consume open alcohol, $50 (CPD)
Tyler Boyer, 19, Alliance, Speeding 11-15, $75 (CPD)
Angela A. Martell, 34, Chadron, Attempt of a Class I misdemeanor, 10 days jail, credit for 13 days served (CPD)
Xavier Goings, 21, Chadron, Possess or use drug paraphernalia, $100 (CPD)
Wiilliam J. Taylor, 52, Rapid City, S.D., DUI, alcohol, first offense, $500, 12 months probation, 60 days driver’s license revocation (NSP)
Jamie J. Ramirez, Jr., 29, Roma, Texas, Speeding 11-15, $75 (NSP)
Susie S. Apple-Little, 61, Oglala, S.D., No operator’s license, $75 (NSP)
Will J. Gilliam, 33, Crawford, Fail to use child passenger restraint, $25; Fail to use seat belt, $25 (NSP)
Jose A. Valdez, 34, Alliance, Speeding 11-15, $75 (NSP)
Emily A. Vinton, 22, Whitman, Speeding 11-15, $75 (NSP)
Zachary J. White, 23, Baltic, S.D., Speeding 6-10, $25 (NSP)
Jennifer P. Borie, 34, Gordon, No valid registration, $25 (NSP)
Robert E. Kelso, 37, Chadron, Reckless driving, first offense, $400; Refuse to submit to pre-test, $100; Operate a vehicle with rotating/flashing lights, $25; Criminal mischief, $50; Unsafe backing, $25 (NSP)
Donald R. Hinton, 42, Isabel, S.D., Speeding 11-15, $75 (NSP)
Mary G. Chase, 34, Peck, Kans., Speeding 6-10, $25 (NSP)
Karl A. Barton, Jr., 35, Mankato, Minn., Speeding 11-15, $75; Fail to use seat belt, $25 (NSP)
Larry Beeman, 62, Chadron, Reckless driving, first offense, $400; Disturbing the peace, $100 (DCSO)
Joe L. Krejci, 78, Fail to yield right of way on left turn, $25 (DCSO)