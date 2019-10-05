{{featured_button_text}}
Scales of Justice

Wendy Fritzler, 48, Alliance, Speeding 6-10, $25 (CPD)

Marla Aid, 64, Crawford, No registration in vehicle, $25 (CPD)

Sandra Phelps, 68, Bridgeport, No registration in vehicle, $25 (CPD)

Beau T. Cuevas, 42, Rushville, Drive under suspension, $200 (CPD)

Samuel J. Mullins, 30, Chadron, Destruction of property, $100 (CPD)

Anthony K. Riley, 24, Chadron, DUI alcohol, first offense, $500, 7 days jail, driver’s license revocation for 6 months, $2,400 restitution; Refuse to submit to pretest, $100; Refuse to submit to test, first offense, $500, 7 days jail, driver’s license revocation for 6 months; Resist arrest, first offense, 30 days jail; Assault, 90 days jail, credit for 12 days served; Criminal mischief, $1,500-4,999, 90 days jail (CPD)

Toka H. Looks Twice, 34, Pine Ridge, S.D., Domestic assault, intentionally causing body injury, 7 days jail, credit for 8 days served (CPD)

Billy Schleuning, 58, Chadron, Abandoned vehicle, $25 (CPD)

Dawn L. Armas, 48, Rushville, DUI +.15 or refusal, one prior conviction, $1,000, 2 years driver’s license revocation, 3 days credit (CPD)

Ricardo Cortes, Jr., 22, Chadron, Disturbing the peace, $350 (CPD)

Alanaha Weston, 23, Chadron, Complete stop at traffic stop, $75 (CPD)

Kaley J. Johnson, 19, Bridgeport, Speeding 6-10, $25 (NSP)

Colton Olson, 19, Lincoln, Improper/defective vehicle lights, $25; Minor in possession, $200 (NSP)

Ohinya T. Prue, 23, Rapid City, S.D., Possess marijuana, one ounce or less, $300; Possess or use drug paraphernalia, $100 (NSP)

Todd S. Carter, 49, Grand Island, Speeding 11-15, $75; No operator’s license, $75; Possess/consume open alcohol, $50 (NSP)

Theresa A. Martin, 46, Kearney, Possess/consume open alcohol, $50 (NSP)

Bruce H. Himes, 55, Lusk, Wyo., Speeding 6-10, $25 (NSP)

Judith Wilder, 53, Highland Ranch, Colo., Speeding 16-20, $125 (NSP)

Britton C. McQuaide, 60, Dahlonega, Ga., Speeding 6-10, $25 (NSP)

Damarcus A. McDonald, 27, Olathend Park, Kans., No operator’s license, $75; Speeding 11-15, $75 (NSP)

Marlin T. Neidhardt, 76, Crawford, No operator’s license, $75 (NSP)

Ethan Weeth, 19, North Platte, Assault by mutual consent, 7 days jail, credit for 8 days served, $200 restitution; Assault, third degree, 7 days jail (DCSO)

