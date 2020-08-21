COVID-19 update

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As of 4:45 p.m. Aug. 21, the number of positive COVID-19 in Chadron Public Schools is 10, with eight at Chadron High School, one at Chadron Middle School and one at Chadron Primary School. Three of the eight high school cases have recovered. There are a total 25 quarantined staff members and students in the district.

At CSC, the number of positive cases remains at eight, split between students and employees. However, the number of recoveries has doubled and is now at two. All who have tested positive are isolated.

As for Dawes County, according to information from Panhandle Public Health District the number is still rising with 48 positive cases, including 31 active and 17 recovered. There have been no deaths.

Division of confirmed cases by gender is 20 male, 28 female. Case numbers by exposure is: 14 by close contact, 33 by community spread and 1 by travel. Confirmed cases by age are: 1 in the 0-9 range, 9 in the 10-19 range, 15 in the 20-29, 10 in the 30-39, 7 in the 40-49 and 6 in the 50-59.

The total number of people tested in the Panhandle counties is 10,188, with 544 total positive cases, for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.3%. There is one active hospitalizations and six deaths.

