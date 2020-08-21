COVID-19 update

As of 4:45 p.m. Aug. 21, the number of positive COVID-19 in Chadron Public Schools is 10, with eight at Chadron High School, one at Chadron Middle School and one at Chadron Primary School. Three of the eight high school cases have recovered. There are a total 25 quarantined staff members and students in the district.
At CSC, the number of positive cases remains at eight, split between students and employees. However, the number of recoveries has doubled and is now at two. All who have tested positive are isolated.
As for Dawes County, according to information from Panhandle Public Health District the number is still rising with 48 positive cases, including 31 active and 17 recovered. There have been no deaths.
Division of confirmed cases by gender is 20 male, 28 female. Case numbers by exposure is: 14 by close contact, 33 by community spread and 1 by travel. Confirmed cases by age are: 1 in the 0-9 range, 9 in the 10-19 range, 15 in the 20-29, 10 in the 30-39, 7 in the 40-49 and 6 in the 50-59.
The total number of people tested in the Panhandle counties is 10,188, with 544 total positive cases, for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.3%. There is one active hospitalizations and six deaths.
As of 4:45 p.m. Aug. 20, the number of positive COVID-19 in Chadron Public Schools is eight, with seven at Chadron High School and one at Chadron Middle School. Three of the seven high school cases have recovered. There are a total 22 quarantined staff members and students in the district.
Recovered cases are those who have at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared and have had no fever for at least 24 hours without using fever reducers, and other symptoms have improved.
Quarantined cases are those that might have been exposed or in close contact with an individual who has tested positive. This count DOES NOT include Active Cases who are required to self-isolate due to testing positive.
As for Chadron State College, there are a total of eight positive cases, split between students and employees. One employee has recovered. All who have tested positive are isolated.
As for Dawes County, according to information from Panhandle Public Health District there are 43 positive cases, including 27 active and 16 recovered. There have been no deaths.
Division of confirmed cases by gender is 20 male, 23 female. Case numbers by exposure is: 11 by close contact, 31 by community spread and 1 by travel. Confirmed cases by age are: 1 in the 0-9 range, 8 in the 10-19 range, 14 in the 20-29, 9 in the 30-39, 6 in the 40-49 and 5 in the 50-59.
The total number of people tested in the 11 Panhandle counties is 10,092, with 533 total positive cases, for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.3%. There are three active hospitalizations and six deaths.
