COVID risk dial updated based on science, vaccination rates

The Panhandle COVID risk dial is informed on the latest science available and updated accordingly. Guidance, counties, and communities will be updated at www.pphd.org in the next few days. Updates include the following:

• Testing – access and turnaround time (if the result is back within 48 hours)

• Case rate – will change to a 7-day rolling average per day per 100,000

• ICU bed availability – will shift to hospital beds with a COVID patient, not ICU beds individually

• Deaths - new deaths per week, this is a new indicator being added

• Overall Panhandle vaccination rate - this is a new indicator being added

After a temporary pause, CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommend use of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen (J&J/Janssen) COVID Vaccine resume in the United States. A review of all available data at this time shows that the J&J/Janssen COVID vaccine’s known and potential benefits outweigh its known and potential risks.