Cowboy Trail Connection receives $10,000 grant

“The understanding when CTW and NNTA agreed to raise money to match the RTP grant was that work on the Rushville-MM400 section would begin right away. However there was serious damage to some eastern Nebraska sections of the Cowboy Trail due to flooding in 2019. The need to focus on obtaining FEMA funds and rebuilding the damaged eastern sections of trail kept G&P from getting work started on the western end. The RTP grant is still valid, and we have written assurance from the director of G&P that the project will be done as promised.

“More recently there have been other delays in getting started on the Rushville-MM400 segment. Because the project is federally funded it was required to alert Native American tribes of the work, and consult on any potential archeological impacts. One tribe did request information, but eventually agreed that there would be no impact on Native American sites, allowing work to proceed.

“The last we have heard from the head of trail development at G&P is that a survey for potential environmental hazards resulting from the project is required before a contract can be let for the work. I don’t know how long that survey will take or when it might be completed.