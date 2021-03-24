Cowboy Trail Connection receives $10,000 grant

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Rails-to-Trails Conservancy (RTC) announced last week the recipients of its 2021 Trail Grants Program, awarding 145,000 to fill critical trail gaps, with an emphasis on regional and community development goals.
The awards included $60,000 in Doppelt Family Trail Development Fund grants, used this year to advance projects that bring forward the vision for the cross-country Great American Rail-Trail, a developing 3,700-mile trail that connects across 12 states between Washington, D.C., and Washington State. Among the recipients is Northwest Nebraska Trails Association (NNTA), which received a $10,000 grant for the Cowboy Trail Connection’s development of engineering documents for construction of the first miles of Cowboy Trail Connection into Chadron.
George Ledbetter noted the grant is for the five miles long Rail-with-Trail along the active Nebraska Northwestern Railroad track from First and Ridgeview Road out to the start of the Nebraska Game and Parks Cowboy Nature and Recreation Trail east of town.
“The Cowboy Trail itself,” Ledbetter stated, “goes from Mile Marker 400 five miles east of Chadron to Norfolk, a distance of about 321 miles. It is complete and open from Norfolk to Valentine, and from Gordon to Rushville.
“Cowboy Trail West (CTW) — the Rushville-based group that spearheaded completion of the Gordon-Rushville segment — and NNTA each raised funds two years ago to match a Recreational Trails Program grant administered by Nebraska Game and Parks that will be used for work on the Rushville to Hay Springs to Mile Marker 400 section of the Cowboy Trail.
“The understanding when CTW and NNTA agreed to raise money to match the RTP grant was that work on the Rushville-MM400 section would begin right away. However there was serious damage to some eastern Nebraska sections of the Cowboy Trail due to flooding in 2019. The need to focus on obtaining FEMA funds and rebuilding the damaged eastern sections of trail kept G&P from getting work started on the western end. The RTP grant is still valid, and we have written assurance from the director of G&P that the project will be done as promised.
“More recently there have been other delays in getting started on the Rushville-MM400 segment. Because the project is federally funded it was required to alert Native American tribes of the work, and consult on any potential archeological impacts. One tribe did request information, but eventually agreed that there would be no impact on Native American sites, allowing work to proceed.
“The last we have heard from the head of trail development at G&P is that a survey for potential environmental hazards resulting from the project is required before a contract can be let for the work. I don’t know how long that survey will take or when it might be completed.
“After the environmental survey is done, work will begin on inspecting and decking the bridges on the Rushville-Hay Springs portion of the trail. There are a lot of bridges on that section and many from Hay Springs to MM400 as well. Fortunately not all will require major repairs.
“After the bridges are finished the last part of the work is laying the surface of crushed limestone.
“Meanwhile, NNTA has placed Mile Marker posts alongside the trail from MM400 to Hay Springs. Cowboy Trail West has placed similar markers from Hay Springs to Gordon. Sponsorship for the markers that NNTA placed came from numerous individuals and local businesses.”
This year’s Doppelt Family Trail Development Fund grants are made in honor of the legacy of the late rail-trail philanthropist, Jeffrey L. Doppelt, who passed away from COVID-19 in January 2021. A member of RTC for more than 25 years, Jeff invested over $800,000 in the nation’s rail-trails, benefiting more than 40 projects nationwide.