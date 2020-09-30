Crawford mayor faces January recall election

Residents of Crawford will be receiving a special mail in ballot later this year, following November's General Election, with which they will determine if Mayor Connie Shell will remain in office.
An effort to recall Shell began in July, when Crawford resident Carl Burrous submitted an affidavit to begin circulating recall petitions. That affidavit was submitted July 9, and Burrous was required to have 133 valid signatures of Crawford voters. Dawes County Clerk Cheryl Feist said the signatures were turned in Aug. 31, and the process for verifying the signatures stopped after 138 were confirmed.
At their Sept. 22 meeting, Crawford City council set the date of Jan. 5 for the recall election. As to why the issue will not be on ballot in the upcoming General Election, Feist note the recall petition was completed just one day past the deadline for the General, requiring the January date.
As for the complaint itself, Feist said Burrous accuses Shell of not having the Crawford community's best interest in mind, being self-serving and that she has accused “lucrative businesses in town as not being valuable.”
In her response, Shell has stated she has balanced the needs of the town within the budget, worked with boards and employees to provide the best service to the community, kept people abreast of COVID-19 information and always had an "open door" policy.
Monday morning, Shell also noted the complaint against her accuses her of threatening lawsuits against the Crawford Chamber of Commerce, which she denies. Further, she noted most people who signed the petition were told she was closing the golf course, but that is also not true and has never even come up in discussions.
Shell served as City Council President prior to her being elected mayor in 2018.
