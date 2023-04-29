The public is invited to the Chadron Public library on Saturday, May 6, at 3 p.m. for a meeting with historian Randy Kane.

Kane will evaluate the influences that brought about the killing of Crazy Horse, just four months after he surrendered his people at the Red Cloud Agency, May 6, 1877.

Kane is retired from the National Park Service, where he spent thirty-seven years as a history interpreter, mostly at historic sites in the American West. From 20201-2022 he worked summers and volunteered at Fort Robinson History Center and presently volunteers at the Museum of the Fur Trade in Chadron, Nebraska.

His article, “What Crazy Horse Look Like?” appeared in the winter 2018 issue of Nebraska History.

For more information, please call 432-0531