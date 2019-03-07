The Pine Ridge Quilt Guild is pleased to announce that Rita Meyerhoff of Arvada, Colo., is the 2019 Chadron Festival of Quilts Featured Quilter. Now in its 25th year, the Festival’s theme is “Still Crazy After 25 Years: Modern and Traditional Approaches to Crazy Quilting.” After a nationwide search for an expert crazy-quilter, Rita was selected based on an interview and a review of her extensive portfolio.
Rita has been a self-taught seamstress and crafter since she was a young girl. Early on, she developed a large repertoire of hand embroidery skills. In 1993, she ventured into quilting when she constructed her first sampler quilt. That experience led Rita to shift her crafting emphasis solely to quilting-related activities. In 2005, after moving to Arvada, Colo., from Glendale, Ariz., Rita took a crazy quilt class and realized that all of her previous crafting experience had prepared her for focusing on crazy quilting. Her love of embroidery had found a new niche! Now she crazy quilts by hand and by machine, combining traditional and modern methods.
Rita has received training through courses offered from local Colorado quilting businesses and at the Houston International Quilt Festival, but she also believes that there is no substitution for learning simply by “doing” and trying new stitches and techniques. Rita’s collection includes full-size crazy bed quilts along with unique crazy-quilted pincushions, chatelaines, and wall hangings.
Enticed by the idea of finishing her own quilts, Rita began free motion quilting in 2006 with the purchase of her first Bernina sewing machine. She bought her first long-arm quilting machine, a Tin Lizzie, in 2008 and later upgraded to a Gammill with a Statler Stitcher, which expanded her ability to provide custom quilting services.
Rita started her own business, Heaven’s Quilts LLC, in 2008 (www.heavensquilts.com). She offers a wide range of services including custom quilt construction, custom quilting, specialty quilts, quilt repairs, and private and group lessons at Heaven’s Quilts and other local shops.
Rita has taught quilting classes and conducted quilting demonstrations for businesses and quilt guilds throughout Colorado, and she is a regular instructor at the Rocky Mountain Quilt Museum in Golden, Colo. For more than seven years, several crazy quilt groups have been meeting monthly at Heaven’s Quilts to learn new crazy quilting techniques.
Rita operates a crazy quilt boutique from her home as well as an online shop (https://www.etsy.com/shop/HeavensQuilts?ref=hdr_shop_menu), both of which offer a variety of crazy quilt supplies: vintage and new laces, trims, buttons, beads, flowers, pincushions and appliques. Rita will have a booth at the Festival so that crazy quilters can stock up on unique fabrics and embellishments.
Rita has won numerous awards for her quilts at quilt shows including the Colorado Quilt Council Show and the Rocky Mountain Quilt Museum‘s Echter’s Garden Quilt Show. Rita’s latest hand-embellished crazy quilt was juried into the Houston International Quilt show in 2015. Her clients are also winning awards for the quilts that she has custom-quilted for them, including an Honorable Mention at the 2011 Denver Mancuso National Quilt Show and five blue ribbons at the 2017 Colorado State Fair. Her expertise was recognized by the Denver Art Museum where she had a crazy quilt on display in the “Thread Room” for six years.
In her spare time, Rita is a regular volunteer and docent at the Rocky Mountain Quilt Museum in Golden, Colo., where she won the Eugenia Mitchell Spirit Award in 2013 for her contributions. Rita also donates her time to help quilt community quilts and Quilts of Valor for the Columbine Quilt Guild in Arvada.
Rita’s quilts will be on display throughout the Festival of Quilts, which takes place Friday through Sunday, April 5 – 7, at Assumption Arena in Chadron. She will give a walking tour of her work April 5 at 11 a.m., and her keynote presentation, “Crazy Quilts 101,” will be April 6 at 11 a.m. She will lead three hands-on workshops (any of which are appropriate for novice and experienced quilters alike) over the course of the weekend. Class descriptions and tuition information, as well as a complete list of events and festival happenings, are available on the festival website, www.chadronfestivalofquilts.com.
The Pine Ridge Quilt Guild invites all quilters—crazy or otherwise—to enter a quilt in the show and enjoy a weekend of quilted inspiration.