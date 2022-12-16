CSC cancels winter commencement

Due to the unprecedented winter storm Chadron is experiencing and in the interest of safety for all participants, the 2022 Winter Commencement Ceremony for Graduate and Undergraduate students at Chadron State College is canceled, President Randy Rhine announced early Friday morning. The ceremony was to take place today at 2 p.m. at the Chicoine Center. All students who were graduating today are encouraged to attend the Spring Commencement Ceremony in May.

“I apologize that CSC will be unable to host commencement today, but there’s a limit to what we can do with this type of weather and we’ve reached it,” President Randy Rhine said. “Commencement is truly my favorite day of each semester because I know how much work goes into obtaining a degree. Even though there isn’t a commencement exercise today, all of these graduates and their families and friends should be proud of their achievement.”

Since late Monday evening, Chadron has experienced heavy snowfall and high winds creating large drifts of snow. Beginning Tuesday, crews at the college began to clear the snow around campus, but a ground blizzard that started Thursday and continued into Friday morning created new obstacles that will be unable to be cleared before commencement was to begin. All roads leading into and out of Chadron remain closed as of Friday morning. For up-to-date road information, visit https://www.511.nebraska.gov/.

Students who are graduating who choose to walk in the spring ceremony can email cscrecords@csc.edu.