CSC newspaper wins again

The Eagle newspaper, produced by students at Chadron State College, recently was judged the Best Overall Newspaper during the Northern Plains Collegiate Media Association’s Golden Leaf Awards competition for the 10th consecutive time. The latest honor was for the 2000 calendar year.

Bob Unger, former editor of The Standard-Times at New Bedford, Mass., and now a media consultant, judged the category that the Eagle won. He wrote:

“The Eagle is a smart, well-designed and well-edited newspaper. Its photography is the best in its class, and the overall design makes it a pleasure to read.”

In addition to winning first in the Best Overall Newspaper category, the Eagle staff won 11 first place, 11 second place and nine third place awards.

The Eagle’s adviser since 2010, Michael Kennedy, was proud of the honor, comparing the success to conference championships by an athletic team.

“For any team to win 10 consecutive conference titles is, in my mind, an astonishing milestone,” Kennedy said.

He added that he tells the staff members to focus on their readers.

“If you do the best job you possibly can for your readers, the awards will take care of themselves,” Kennedy noted.

