 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CSC newspaper wins again

CSC newspaper wins again

{{featured_button_text}}

The Eagle newspaper, produced by students at Chadron State College, recently was judged the Best Overall Newspaper during the Northern Plains Collegiate Media Association’s Golden Leaf Awards competition for the 10th consecutive time. The latest honor was for the 2000 calendar year.

Bob Unger, former editor of The Standard-Times at New Bedford, Mass., and now a media consultant, judged the category that the Eagle won. He wrote:

“The Eagle is a smart, well-designed and well-edited newspaper. Its photography is the best in its class, and the overall design makes it a pleasure to read.”

In addition to winning first in the Best Overall Newspaper category, the Eagle staff won 11 first place, 11 second place and nine third place awards.

The Eagle’s adviser since 2010, Michael Kennedy, was proud of the honor, comparing the success to conference championships by an athletic team.

“For any team to win 10 consecutive conference titles is, in my mind, an astonishing milestone,” Kennedy said.

He added that he tells the staff members to focus on their readers.

“If you do the best job you possibly can for your readers, the awards will take care of themselves,” Kennedy noted.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Chadron Christian gains new pastor
News

Chadron Christian gains new pastor

About 18 months ago, Chadron Christian Church had a dilemma. Numbers were dwindling and the membership was composed of an aging population. Th…

Hickstein chosen as new chief
News

Hickstein chosen as new chief

Interim Police Chief Rick Hickstein can officially drop the first word of that title as of Tuesday, April 27, when it was announced the Chadro…

News

Council progressing on city manager

During the Monday evening meeting of the Chadron City Council, Vice Mayor Cheryl Welch spoke to the status of a contract with John Sutherland …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News