CSC Range Management team takes first place

A team of Chadron State College students placed first in the Rangeland Cup competition at the International Society of Range Management (SRM) meeting in Albuquerque Feb 6-10. They are Emma Pendleton of Hemingford, Nebraska, Brolin Morgan of McCook, Nebraska, and Hayden and Sage McGinnis of Buena Vista, Colorado. CSC competed against six other teams. CSC won the competition once before in 2009. Chadron State College Associate Professor Dr. Anthony Perlinski said the problem-solving competition is designed to promote critical thinking and collaborative work on current topics or topics of historical importance to rangeland ecology and management.

Perlinski said the students were given the topic before the semester break so they had a couple of months to do their research and create their poster and presentation. Perlinski said he felt this year’s topic was particularly challenging.

“As we progress in our careers, much of our work is performed as part of a group. The Rangeland Cup competition is intended to build skills in interpersonal communication and group-problem solving, both of which are highly desired qualities in the workplace,” Perlinski said. “I was really proud of the way all of our students performed. We took a few experienced students, but for the majority, this was their first SRM meeting and student competition. It’s great they have the Rangeland Cup back home and we have a motivated group of students excited for next year.”

In addition to the four students on the winning team, seven other CSC students attended the meeting and participated in the Undergraduate Range Management Exam that consists of plant identification and extemporaneous speaking. The students are Camryn Klein of Highlands Ranch, Colo., Robert Hansen of Camp Crook, S.D., Makennen Havlat of Seward, Neb., Julie Geiman of Rapid City, S.D., Savannah Solon of Kadoka, S.D., Rebekah Pobanzof Grand Island, Neb., and Timothy May of Rapid City, S.D.

CSC’s winning presentation dealt with urban expansion and its impact according to Sage McGinnis.

“Winning the award was so satisfying because all of our hard work over the past few months really paid off and we are all very thankful for that. I am so thankful for the experience and to be able to represent ourselves, the Rangeland Management program, and Chadron State College well,” Sage McGinnis said.

Morgan said she was impressed with the intelligence of her peers at the conference.

“Learning and listening to the amount of knowledge the judges and other members have was eye-opening and made me realize how much there is to learn. Ultimately, I think that competing in the Rangeland Cup at SRM really broadened my horizons in rangeland and made me a better student overall. I want to thank and acknowledge my other team members for their excellent jobs and the immense amount of effort that was put into this presentation,” Morgan said.

Pendleton said it was wonderful to take an issue the team felt passionate about and advocate for it on an international level as representatives of CSC.

“I feel honored to be included in a group with the other competitors from various colleges who showed up to the Range Cup to present with equal passion for rangeland and motivation for solving problems to further the future of this field,” Pendleton said.

Perlinski said the C.F. Coffee Foundation funded research and the travel expenses for students.

