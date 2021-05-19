Curriculum concerns brought before commission

The Dawes County Commissioners met in regular session at 9:21 a.m. May. The meeting was called to order by Chairman, Jake Stewart. Board Members present were Vic Rivera and Levi Grant.
There was some public comment, with Dean and Margaret Applegarth questioning the Board’s authority when it comes to area public schools and curriculum changes. Commissioner Stewart indicated the Board’s hands are tied. However, he encouraged them to attend a Chadron School Board meeting with their concerns. Chester Ellsworth discussed public comment being on agendas. With the Board passing Resolution No. 2020-14 establishing a fund number to receipt in monies from the American Rescue Plan Act there will be consequences. Those consequences being health standards and the school system introducing a gender identity curriculum. Ellsworth went through the proposed curriculum change by grade and what would be taught to area children regarding gender identities. He feels this is a serious problem and with the Boards consent to receive these funds it will ultimately affect our children. Dean Applegarth expressed gratitude to the Board for their leadership.
Road Updates ensued to wit:
District 3-FEMA projects will be complete by end of the week; sand will be done and a culvert will be installed on Lone Tree Road. District 2-Crew members assisted District 3 with FEMA projects. Commissioner Rivera discussed the job description with Pete Emerson regarding blading to start at Squaw Mound Road. Emerson will be installing a culvert.
District 1-Hoping to have a full crew soon, pulling shoulders and general maintenance, Redfern Road is still a one lane road and a box culvert replaced Redfern bridge.
Weed Superintendent Dan Wordekemper met with the Board. He presented the annual agricultural report for the Board’s review, and the Board later approved it and directed Commissioner Stewart to sign it.
Terri Haynes of Educational Service Unit (ESU) 13 met with the Board and presented all present with green ribbons signifying Mental Health Awareness. She reported a grant was received by Chadron Public Schools and ESU 13 utilizes a portion of that grant to promote mental health awareness. May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Stewart Stewart read aloud a proclamation declaring May as Mental Health Awareness Month, which was approved.
The next order of business was grant approval for Bands on Bordeaux in the amount of $1500. Commissioner Grant provided background history on Bands on Bordeaux funding. There have been negative/positive affects as a result in the community. Commissioner Grant also expressed concern with entities being able to self-fund community projects such as Bands on Bordeaux. Commissioner Rivera explained the Tourism Board is working on promoting self-funding where possible for these entities. The Tourism grant for Bands on Bordeaux was later approved.
The next meeting of the Dawes County Commissioners will be May 25 at 9 a.m. The meeting will be in the Commissioner room. The Agenda will close at noon on May 20, 2021.
Prior to the regular Commission meeting, the Dawes County Board of Equalization met at 9 a.m. The County Assessor presented tax correction #’s 5152,1553, 1555, 1556 and 1558-1561, which were approved.
Treasurer Sam Wellnitz presented 44 vehicle exemption renewals, later approved, for Northwest Community Action Partnership. Commissioner Stewart explained corporate offices located in Chadron so all vehicles for the entire program are licensed through Dawes County.
The next Board of Equalization meeting will be June 8 at 9 a.m. A current Agenda to the Board of Equalization proceedings is kept on file in the County Clerk’s office during normal business hours for inspection, but the agenda will close by noon on Thursday, June 3.