Curriculum concerns brought before commission

There was some public comment, with Dean and Margaret Applegarth questioning the Board’s authority when it comes to area public schools and curriculum changes. Commissioner Stewart indicated the Board’s hands are tied. However, he encouraged them to attend a Chadron School Board meeting with their concerns. Chester Ellsworth discussed public comment being on agendas. With the Board passing Resolution No. 2020-14 establishing a fund number to receipt in monies from the American Rescue Plan Act there will be consequences. Those consequences being health standards and the school system introducing a gender identity curriculum. Ellsworth went through the proposed curriculum change by grade and what would be taught to area children regarding gender identities. He feels this is a serious problem and with the Boards consent to receive these funds it will ultimately affect our children. Dean Applegarth expressed gratitude to the Board for their leadership.