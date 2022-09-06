CVFD responds to fatality fire

The Chadron Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire at 680 West Eighth Street, at 2:28 a.m. Monday morning. Chief Branden Martens said upon arrival the first truck went to a deck gun operation as the home was already heavily involved in the fire and there was no way for firefighters to make way into the house. There was one fatality in the incident, though a name was unavailable as of Tuesday morning.

With 35-40 mph wind out of the south pushing embers toward the apartment building at 740 Pine Street, the Chadron Police Department was contacted to pull the fire alarm and get residents evacuated. A second engine tagged the hydrant at Prairie Pines and was used for structure protection of the apartment building as well.

A deck gun on the second engine was used to combat the house fire.

Multiple lines were pulled, Martens said, and several trucks were set up for operations. Mutual aid from Crawford supplied a command truck and city engine for additional manpower. Firefighters were able to keep fire from spreading to the western part of the house, though it is considered a total loss.

Though several lines were pulled off trucks, firefighters were able to tag multiple hydrants and had good water pressure.

Martens commended the crew’s response time, with the first truck arriving on the scene within six minutes of the initial early morning page.

There were no issues with the apartment building. Tenants were allowed back in and alarms were reset after the fire was under control. The CVFD left the scene at 9:06 a.m.

Also during this time, Martens noted, there were a couple emergency calls that came in and personnel responded to those as well.

The Nebraska State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Martens expressed his appreciation to the Crawford Fire Department and Chadron Police Department, as well as the State Fire Marshall.