After piano soloists won four of the five first place trophies that were presented at last year’s Stars of Tomorrow competition, dancers made a big impact at this year’s program on Sunday afternoon in the Chadron High School Auditorium.
Sponsored by the Chadron Kiwanis Club for at least the last half century, the lively program had 14 entries with more variety than usual.
There was a tie for first place in Division II between a solo dancer and a group with a dozen participants.
Sara Carrick, a Chadron Intermediate School fourth grader, had a big smile on her face and performed various gymnastic movements during her freestyle dance that she called “Me Too” to share top honors in Division II.
Members of five area families who home school their children made up the other first place Division entry. Named Step in Time, the troupe performed the Virginia Reel. The members were Bree and Sofia Center, Isaiah Horst, Hannah and Timothy Johnson, Ashleymae, Annabelle, Amberlynne and Joshua Regier and Joshua and Sara Rose Smith.
Lillian Johndreau, , a home-schooled fourth grader from Chadron, read an excerpt from her original creative writing project, to place second in Division II and Reese Varvel, a fourth grader from Hay Springs, sang “Part of Your World,” to earn third place.
Division II, which is open to fourth through sixth graders, drew nine of the “Stars” 14 entries.
One of the four judges said selecting the trophy winners in the division was difficult and involved lots of discussion.
“They were all really good. Unfortunately, all of them couldn’t win. I hope we didn’t crush any dreams, and that they’ll continue to practice and compete,” the judge said.
Division III had just one entry, but Brayla Miller of Chadron, a home-schooled high school freshman, pleased the crowd as she sang “Travelin’ Soldier” and accompanied herself on the guitar.
Josh Fernau, a Chadron High sophomore, also sang and played the guitar to take top honors in Division IV. He’s now won first at least once in all four of the Stars of Tomorrow divisions during the last nine years. His selection, “Hook,” is an old tune that has been made popular in recent years by the rock band Blues Travelers.
Another presentation by the Step in Time group presented “Texas Star” to take second place in Division IV. Its participants ranged from 10 to 18 years of age.
David Johnson, an 11th grader, placed third in the division with his piano solo, “In the Hall of the Mountain King.”
While the judges were deliberating, the Stars of Tomorrow audience was entertained by rising magician Jared Fernau. He pulled an array of colorful scarves from his top hat and also showed the audience how he had tricked them with a “hole in the egg” ploy.