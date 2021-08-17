David N. Didier

CHADRON | David N. Didier, 63, passed away on May 22, 2021 at his home in Chadron, Nebraska.

Cremation has already taken place. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the Lagoon Shelter at Chadron State Park beginning at 1 p.m.

David was born to Harry and Alice (Schaf) Didier on Sept. 10, 1957 in Sidney, Nebraska.

He attended and graduated from Chadron State College in 1981 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree.

He married Arlene K. Noble on Sept. 26, 1992. Arlene brought to this union her daugher Kay. Their son Nicholas Joseph joined the family on March 31, 1993.

David had many jobs. He worked as a mechanic at his father's shop during high school and at a car dealership some years later. He had worked as a mud logger, a constructtion worker, and on oil rigs. He worked in the enviromental industry as a Hydrogeologist. He worked for the Nebraska Department of Roads in the late 1990's. He was a census taker for the 2000 census. He also worked for a water well company.

David loved the outdoors. He enjoyed many different activities among them were hunting, fishing, gardening, and gold paning and dredging.