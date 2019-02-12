Congratulations to Josephine and Abe Marshall on the birth of their son Winston!
In honor of Nebraska 4-H Month, Dawes County Junior Leaders, in partnership with Chadron Community Hospital, celebrate the First Baby of February. Winston Davis Marshall was born Feb. 5 at 12:04 p.m., weighing 7 pounds and 12 ounces and measuring 20 inches long. Parents Josephine and Abe Marshall received a special basket of goodies, courtesy of Dawes County 4-H families and other sponsors.
All members, clubs, and volunteers are encouraged to donate to this project, making it a pro-gram wide service learning project. Through its pledge of “hands to larger service,” 4-H has historically given back to the community through food drives, visits to nursing homes and assisted living facilities, trash pickup, mentoring programs, and the Care and Share program. By determining community needs and helping to find solutions to local challenges, young people are learning caring, leadership, and the importance of civic responsibility.
If you would like to get involved in this service learning project, please contact Nebraska Extension Dawes County at 308-432-3373.