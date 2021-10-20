Dawes County 4-H conducts achievement ceremony

Sunday afternoon, the Dawes County Fairgrounds was home to a dessert bar and fellowship during the annual Dawes County 4-H Achievement Luncheon. Though there was no main meal this year, there were plenty of sweets to enjoy. In addition to the awards presentation, Senior Royalty King Ryan Vahrenkamp and Queen Jasmine Dyer were crowned.
The Dawes County 4-H Executive Council was set as well, with Tami Tollman, Adam Sellman, Ryan Sellman, Julie Schommer and Kris Pyle serving two-year terms, Tami Dyer serving a one year term, and Morgan Schommer, Jasmine Dyer, Hailey Lien and Grace Pyle serving in the one-year term youth positions.
Following is a list of recipients and award descriptions.
Clover Kid Recognition: Mayley Barry, Bryn Brooks, Luke Bruns, Craig Butler, Emily Cullan, Harper Ebmeier, Carter Grant, Dalton Huber, Emersyn Huber, Lela Johnson, Wyatt Katen, Rhett Lesmeister, Annabelle Merchen, Blair Nordick, Claire Norman, Alexander Obando, Harper Plooster, Vivan Rasmussen, Abner Rockhill, Hattie Rockhill, Stella Scherbarth, Reid Sellman, Tipton Sterkel and Avery Young
First Year Member Recognition: Harper Boeselager, Cooper Butler, Joel Cullan, Skyler Edelman, Grady Gooder, Bryce Hoffman, Blayden Huffman, Broedy Jenkins, Leea Lambert, Lizzy Lambert, Marshal Mandelko, Abisai Munoz, Torri Neal, Ben Norman, Brandon Rising, Rhedyn Rising, Samantha Rozmiarke, Declan Scherbarth, Hunter Steffl, Tiyn Sterkel and Noah Summers
Ten Year Plus Member Recognition: Brylee Allred, Ryan Vahrenkamp, Jacey Garrett, Kadence Wild, Emma Cogdill, Dylan Davidson
Two-Year Leader/Volunteer: Tena Cook
Five-Year Leaders/Volunteers: Jeff Lien, Kayla Lien, Julie Schommer, Justin Tollman and Tami Tollman
Ten-Year Leaders/Volunteers: Matt Fisher, Jeff Johns and Shellie Johns
Twenty-Year Leader/Volunteer: Jim Lesmeister
Club of Excellence
State 4-H Club of Excellence: Happy Hustlers, Leader Suzanne Davidson
The overall goal of 4-H Clubs is to develop enthusiastic young people who boldly take action to demonstrate life skills as capable, caring, competent kids of character thus contributing to the improvement of themselves, their family, their club, their community, and their world. One way clubs might choose to measure their success in meeting that goal is their ability to gain status as a Nebraska 4-H Club of Excellence. To receive the designation as a Nebraska 4-H Club of Excellence, clubs must meet a certain set of criteria and document how this criterion was met. Some of the criteria includes: have at least five members from at least three different families, meet at least six times per year, have youth serve in leadership roles, complete one community service project, and more.
Diamond Clover
Level 2, Aquamarine: Amelia Betson and Julia Nicholson
Level 3, Ruby: Roudy Schommer
Level 4, Sapphire: Miranda Betson, Kadence Fisher, Alexa Tollman and Garett Tollman
The Nebraska 4-H Diamond Clover program encourages 4-H youth to engage in a variety of programs, projects, and activities that will enable youth to acquire skills and abilities that will prepare them for success in the future. The program consists of six levels that require a young person to plan and report a broad range of age appropriate accomplishments. For each level, the Nebraska 4-H Diamond Clover program provides a list of accomplishments from which 4-H youth choose their goals. The accomplishments increase in quantity and difficulty for each level. Successful completion of a level's Plan & Report form results in a 4-Hyouth earning that level of the Diamond Clover program.
Herdsmanship
Beef: Hudson Ebmeier
Goat: Julia Nicholson
Sheep: Sara Carrick
Swine: Oakley Terrell
Rabbit: Emily Pyle
Poultry: Mahayla Allred
Livestock Judging
Junior Champ: Skyler Edelmen, also recipient of the high point award
Intermediate Champ: Garett Tollman
Senior Champ: Kaylie Phillips
State/National Honors
Special Recognition, Nebraska State Fair: Julia Nicholson, Tatianna Obando and Oakley Terrell
State Fair Picture Selected to Hang in Nebraska Extension Deans’ Office: Alexa Tollman
In-Person Events: Miranda Betson, Joe Lambert, Tripton Stec, Alexa Tollman and Josephine Werner
Achievement Awards
Animal Science: Beef — Layne Davidson, Roudy Schommer, Bailey Sellman and Alexa Tollman; Horse — Amelia Betson and Cody Penaluna; Poultry — Garett Tollman; Rabbit — Miranda Betson and Levi Penaluna
Communications and Expressive Arts: Communication — Amelia Betson, Miranda Betson and Julia Nicholson; Photography — Alexa Tollman
Consumer and Family Sciences: Clothing and Textiles — Kadence Fisher, Julia Nicholson, Roudy Schommer and Josephine Werner
Health Lifestyles: Food and Nutrition — Morgan Schommer
Leadership and Citizenship: Leadership — Mahayla Allred and Bailey Sellman
Plant Science: Horticulture — Morgan Schommer
Outstanding 4-H Achievement Applications: Junior Champ Roudy Schommer, Intermediate Champ Miranda Betson and Senior Champ Morgan Schommer
The Nebraska 4-H Achievement Application is a standard application form used for the selection of county and state award winners, including Nebraska delegates to National 4-H Congress and National 4-H Conference, as well as Nebraska 4-H Foundation scholarship award recipients.
Dawes County uses the Achievement Application in selecting a project awards such as Outstanding Application for each age division and project pins. The application includes 4-H Experiences, Leadership Experiences, Community Involvement/Service Learning Experiences, and Career Spark.
Appreciation Awards
Key Leader: Jodi Sellman
The Key Leader Award is sponsored by the Dawes County 4-H Foundation and is awarded to the person or persons who continually strive to get the best from the members. They provide learning opportunities, encouragement to try new things, and give guidance and direction.
Helping Hand: Clayton Riesen
The Helping Hand award is given in memory of Robert and Nellie Hawthorne, a couple who were always willing to lend a hand to help out a neighbor, friend, or young person. In 1962, Robert and Nellie along with Ray and Phyllis Grantham started the Happy Hustlers 4-H Club beginning a long tradition of excellence widely known of this club.
National Youth Leadership: Jasmine Dyer and Kaylie Phillips
The National Youth Leadership Award, formerly I Dare You award, is sponsored by generous donations to the 4-H Council. The award recognizes youth who strive to be their personal best and make a positive difference in their schools, youth groups, 4-H clubs, and communities. Award recipients receive a personalized award certificate, a copy of William H. Danforth's classic motivational book I Dare You and are eligible to apply for the "I Dare You" Scholarship.
Outstanding 4-H Member: Hailey Lien
The Outstanding 4-H Member of the Year is sponsored by the Dawes County 4-H Council and recognizes the individual or individuals who continually meet and exceeds expectations, has achieved their 4-H goals, always encourages other members to become involved, answers questions, and assists with 4-H functions. This award is all about head, heart, hands and health.
Outstanding 4-H Junior Leader: Ryan Vahrenkamp
The Outstanding Jr. Leader is sponsored by generous donations to the 4-H Council and is given to a member or members of the Dawes County 4-H Jr. Leaders who have shown outstanding service to the club and leadership in the community. The selection for this award is never easy as all club members do an outstanding job as leaders and are all worthy.
4-H Appreciation: Bruce Scheopner
The 4-H Appreciation Award is sponsored by generous donations to the Dawes County 4-H Council. It is given to a business or person who understands the worth, quality, and importance of 4-H and goes out of their way to support the program, its members, and the goal of raising future leaders.
Heart of 4-H: Tom Walters
Volunteers are the heart and soul of the 4-H program. They give it life and have unwavering dedication to the entire program. The Heart of 4-H is sponsored by 4-H Council and recognizes a special person who goes out of their way time and time again to “make the best better.”
Outstanding 4-H Alumni: Moni Hourt
The Outstanding 4-H Alumni Award is sponsored by donations to the 4-H Council and pays tribute to the men and women who continue to serve the program and apply the values and ideals of 4-H to their daily lives.
Outstanding 4-H Club: Happy Hustlers
The Outstanding 4-H Club Award is sponsored by generous donations to the 4-H Council and is given to the club who goes the extra mile to advance the educational opportunities for their members, provide service to the area, and looks for ways to make a difference in their community.