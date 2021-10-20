Dawes County 4-H conducts achievement ceremony

The overall goal of 4-H Clubs is to develop enthusiastic young people who boldly take action to demonstrate life skills as capable, caring, competent kids of character thus contributing to the improvement of themselves, their family, their club, their community, and their world. One way clubs might choose to measure their success in meeting that goal is their ability to gain status as a Nebraska 4-H Club of Excellence. To receive the designation as a Nebraska 4-H Club of Excellence, clubs must meet a certain set of criteria and document how this criterion was met. Some of the criteria includes: have at least five members from at least three different families, meet at least six times per year, have youth serve in leadership roles, complete one community service project, and more.