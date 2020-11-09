Dawes County COVID death reported, Panhandle now in red

A Dawes County female in her 90s is the most recent COVID death and the fifth in the county being reported, which brings the total deaths in the Panhandle to 17.
The Panhandle Risk Dial has now entered red equating to severe risk of COVID spread.
Unified Command confirmed 538 more cases of COVID in the Panhandle Monday night, and 200 recoveries since last reporting on Thursday, Nov. 5. The investigations are underway, all close contacts will be quarantined.
In Dawes County Monday, there were 362 confirmed cases and 272 recoveries for a total 85 active cases, taking into account the five deaths.
During the Chadron Public Schools Board of Education meeting Monday night, Superintendent Ginger Meyer pointed out that, while the Panhandle is in the red, teh school district is still operating in the green and she contends the schools are the safest place for students.
On Monday night, the district was at two active cases - one in Chadron High School and one in Chadron Intermediate - with 13 quarantined students and staff. Since the start of the school year, there have only been 28 cases in the district.
At Chadron State College last week, total cumulative cases surpassed 101, though active cases are at 21 as of Monday, 18 students and three employees.
Guidance for when at home and outside the home can be found at www.pphd.org.
Monday morning, Governor Pete Ricketts announced new Directed Health Measures (DHMs) that will take effect statewide on Wednesday, November 11. The measures are being implemented in response to rising hospitalizations across the state in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Major changes include:
Six feet of separation between parties is required in all instances for the following: gyms/fitness centers, health spas, restaurants, bars, gentlemen and bottle clubs, weddings, funerals, indoor gatherings, and churches/places of worship.
Masks are required for staff and patrons at salons, barbershops, massage therapy, bowling alleys, pool halls, body art establishments, and any other indoor businesses where staff and patrons are within six (6) feet of each other for 15 consecutive minutes or more.
An exception will be made for all services performed on faces. Patrons will be permitted to remove their mask while receiving services directly. The mask must be worn by the patron at all other times while on the premise.
Extracurricular Activities (school and club sponsored):Fan attendance for all indoor youth extracurricular activities is limited to household members of participants only.
While outdoor gatherings remain at 100% occupancy, indoor gatherings are limited to 25% capacity
Governor Ricketts, on Monday, also said he would not implement a mask mandate if asked to do so by current president-elect Joe Biden.
Ricketts held a press briefing at the Capitol last week to provide updates on the State’s pandemic response. As the virus continues to spread, he urged Nebraskans to avoid the “Three Cs”: 1) crowded places, 2) close contacts, and 3) confined spaces. He also reinforced basic health habits such as frequent hand washing and staying home when sick.
Dr. Gary Anthone, Director of Public Health for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, joined the Governor for the briefing. He talked about the State’s public service announcement (PSA) campaign to encourage Nebraskans to avoid the “Three Cs.” An English-language PSA has been delivered to radio stations, and the State expects to release a Spanish version as well. Additionally, the State is spreading the message through print and digital media.
Jason Jackson, the State’s Chief Human Resources Officer, announced an initiative to reduce the amount of close contacts within State of Nebraska workplaces. He pledged that the State will continue to provide efficient and effective services to Nebraskans during the pandemic, even as the State adjusts its workplace arrangements. The Governor also asked Nebraska businesses to look for ways to spread out their teammates to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt reviewed the work happening at schools, and at school-sponsored extracurricular activities, to help people stay healthy. When schools have to cancel social events out of a concern for the well-being of participants, Commissioner Blomstedt asked communities not to reschedule them in an alternate setting. Holding the events informally, without rigorous health protocols, runs the risk of spreading the virus.
Additionally, Gov. Ricketts relayed findings from local public health departments that many cases of coronavirus have been traced to private gatherings. As the holidays approach, he encouraged Nebraskans to avoid the “Three Cs” even when at home. He also advised Nebraskans to get together with friends and family outdoors, as weather permits, to avoid congregating in confined spaces.
