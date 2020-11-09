Dawes County COVID death reported, Panhandle now in red

While outdoor gatherings remain at 100% occupancy, indoor gatherings are limited to 25% capacity

Governor Ricketts, on Monday, also said he would not implement a mask mandate if asked to do so by current president-elect Joe Biden.

Ricketts held a press briefing at the Capitol last week to provide updates on the State’s pandemic response. As the virus continues to spread, he urged Nebraskans to avoid the “Three Cs”: 1) crowded places, 2) close contacts, and 3) confined spaces. He also reinforced basic health habits such as frequent hand washing and staying home when sick.

Dr. Gary Anthone, Director of Public Health for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, joined the Governor for the briefing. He talked about the State’s public service announcement (PSA) campaign to encourage Nebraskans to avoid the “Three Cs.” An English-language PSA has been delivered to radio stations, and the State expects to release a Spanish version as well. Additionally, the State is spreading the message through print and digital media.