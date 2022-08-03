Dawes County has good wheat crop

This year’s wheat crop in Northwest Nebraska was a mixed bag, according to those close to the industry. The best wheat apparently was in Dawes County, but the results were gloomy in other areas, particularly Box Butte County where a combination of frost and hail took a huge toll.

Mike Bartels, supervisor of West Plains Grain at Chadron, said the crop “was kind of all over the place, but it wasn’t a disaster around here.”

Bartels said he thinks most of the fields averaged from 35 to 40 bushels an acre in the Chadron area and added that the average test weights were probably more than 60 pounds a bushel. Bartels added that a farmer with a field north and east of Chadron told him it averaged 70 bushels an acre.

While some wheat was cut and baled for hay, Bartels said he doesn’t think it was more than usual.

Pat Cullan said his fields on the Table south of Chadron averaged 55 bushels an acre.

“That’s good,” Cullan said. “That’s two years in a row that we’ve had a good crop when it’s been pretty dry. We’ll take it.”

He added that a farmer to the north said his wheat averaged 50 bushels even though he received just seven inches of moisture during the past year.

More good news is the price. Bartels said it “has been hanging around $8 a bushel,” about as high as it’s ever been during harvest. Last spring the price soared to $12 a bushel briefly, but practically no one had any wheat left to sell then.

A year ago in late July, the price was fluctuating between $6.20 and $6.50 a bushel. In 2020, it was about $4.20.

Alan Soester said frost damage lowered the yields in the Crawford area.

“We cut 50 bushel straw, but about 35-bushel wheat,” he noted. “The quality of the wheat was good. Our best yields were in the fields that were planted later.”

Soester added that his production costs were much higher. “The price of Roundup was triple and the fertilizer prices were 2 ½ times higher.”

Bob Delsing of Hemingford, a member of the Nebraska Wheat Commission, said he’s pleased how the crop turned out in his fields in northern Box Butte and southern Dawes counties. He said they averaged between 35 and 40 bushels an acre, the grain weighed right at 60 pounds a bushel and the protein content was from 11 to 13%, also a positive.

But Delsing said another field he has south of Hemingford was all but completely wiped out by hail. The hail hit especially hard in eastern Box Butte County.

Bart Moseman, manager for the Farmer’s Co-Op facilities at Alliance, Hemingford, Hay Springs and Gordon, called the Box Butte County crop the worst he’s seen in the last 16 years. He said the frost around May 20 took the heaviest toll, then the hail that followed also was disastrous.

Drought and extreme heat were other negative factors, he added.

Moseman said Sheridan County’s wheat crop also was below average. He noted the test weights were light north of Gordon. On the bright side, a heavy rain in the Rushville area a few weeks ago appears to have given the dryland corn crop a boost.