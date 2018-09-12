Voters in Dawes County will cast their ballots by mail in November rather than reporting to the polls.
The Secretary of State approved a request to carry out all-mail elections county-wide in August, making Dawes County the third in the Panhandle to do so.
Dawes County Clerk Cheryl Feist made the request earlier this year after previously converting four of the county’s 11 precincts to all-mail.
“One of the issues we were facing as a county was traditional low voter turnouts,” Feist said. “I want to get more people involved in the process.”
Dawes County has traditionally lagged behind the state average in voter turnout. This year’s primary election turnout was 30 percent. The November 2016 election – which included a presidential race - saw a 63 percent turnout, but the general election two years before that came in at only 46 percent turnout. Only one-quarter of the voters cast a ballot in the 2014 primary election. Voter turnout was 61 percent in November 2012, which also included a presidential race.
The first Dawes County precinct to move to all-mail elections was Precinct 7 in 2010; the three precincts covering Crawford and Whitney were approved for the shift in 2017. Deputy Clerk Deb Lesmeister said she believes there has been an increased turnout in those precincts since the change.
Morrill and Garden counties have also received approval from the Secretary of State for all-mail elections. Garden County’s first election under the new format took place in May and resulted in a 58 percent turnout. Morrill County will join Dawes in its first all-county all-mail election in November.
Low turnout wasn’t the only concern for Feist, however.
Elections are an expensive proposition, and converting to all-mail should save taxpayer dollars, Feist said.
In the 2014 and 2016 elections, when only one precinct was voting by all-mail, the county spent $1,100-1,200 on postage for that precinct, while it spent $4,100-4,900 on having poll sites open. In the 2018 primary election, with four precincts on all-mail, postage tallied $4,100, while operating the lone poll site in Chadron cost just over $3,000. In total, the county spent $6,400 on postage in three elections for the all-mail precincts but $12,100 to operate poll sites.
It is also getting harder to find poll workers, Feist said.
“A lot of them are aging, and it’s long hours at the polls.”
Setting up the election sites also requires two of her staff members to be out of the office for an entire day.
More than 4,000 registered voters were notified of the change by letter after the Secretary of State approved the change. The new format makes it especially important that the county has accurate voter information, Feist said.
“It’s important that they come see me to update their voter registration,” she said, including name and address changes. If the information is not current, they will not receive their ballot.
The final day to register to vote is Oct. 26; Feist’s office will remain open until 6 p.m. that day to accommodate voters. Ballots are scheduled to be mailed out 22 days ahead of the election, and are postage paid both ways so voters can just drop them back in the mail. However, the ballots must be at the county clerk’s office by Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. Voters can also drop them off at the office in person during business hours or use the ballot return box in front of the Dawes County Courthouse. That box is locked and under 24-hour surveillance to prevent tampering.
“I’m really excited to offer this to the voters of Dawes County,” Feist said.