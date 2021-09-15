Deer culling deemed successful

As part of the Chadron City Council’s Sept. 7 meeting, Rick Arnold, wildlife biologist for the Game and Parks in the Ponderosa Wildlife Area presented information regarding the deer culling in and around Chadron.

It was decided in 2020 to begin a management process for the animals in an effort to reduce the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) and damage the animals were doing to public and private property.

Arnold noted they wanted to make sure everything was in order for this first year of the program, and the deer were used as best they could.

In December of 2019, Arnold said, 336 deer were counted in and around Chadron. Several areas of the city were targeted on where to take deer, though Arnold noted there was some difficulty with getting around the college to harvest deer. Even though help has been requested to take deer out of the area around Chadron State, only seven of the total 82 taken were from around the campus.

Out of those 82, 27 were fawns. “Fawns are less likely to test positive for CWD,” Arnold said, “because it’s a long-acting disease.”