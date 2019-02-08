One in three people have pre-diabetes which can lead to Type 2 diabetes and its health complications. Do you have family members with diabetes and want to keep from getting Type 2 Diabetes?
The National Diabetes Prevention Program (NDPP) will begin Feb. 25, at Gordon Memorial Hospital. NDPP is intended for people age 18 or older who have been diagnosed with pre-diabetes or are at risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Participants in NDPP will learn to make achievable and realistic lifestyle changes to reduce their risk of getting type 2 diabetes. During the program, participants are supported by group interactions and working with the Lifestyle Coach.
NDPP will meet weekly for 16 weeks, then two times per month for the remainder of the year. Weekly lessons will look in-depth at topics and techniques such as fitness activities, motivators, fat and calorie reduction, MyPlate dietary guides, managing stress and much more.
Call Nebraska Extension at 308-432-3373 to register for the program by Feb. 22. Class enrollment is lim-ited to the first 20 registrants. National Diabetes Prevention Program is available free of charge because it is sponsored by Panhandle Public Health District and Gordon Memorial Hospital.
For more information about National Diabetes Prevention Program contact Extension Educator, Jamie Goffena at 308-432-3373 or jgoffena2@unl.edu. Goffena will be the life coach for the program and said, “All of us need to follow the program’s recommendations to stay healthy with a balance of nutrition and physical activity. I’m excited to work with individuals who want to prevent diabetes in their life. NDPP already has worked for many people!”
Losing only 5-7% of body weight reduces a person’s risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 58%. Simple lifestyle changes can help a person lose weight and reduce diabetes risk. The National Diabetes Preven-tion Program (NDPP), a Center for Disease Control program, supports participants to make and sustain those lifestyle changes.
People who are at greatest risk for developing type 2 diabetes include those with a body mass index over or equal to 24, those over age 65, and those age 45-64 getting little or no exercise in a typical day. Additional risk factors include having a brother, sister or parent with diabetes or women birthing a baby over nine pounds at birth.